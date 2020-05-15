Getty Images

MLB to defer draft bonuses on its already-shortened draft

By Craig CalcaterraMay 15, 2020, 1:25 PM EDT
Major League Baseball took a lot of heat for cutting the draft down from 40 to five rounds. Now they’re going to take even more heat for what they’re doing with bonuses.

The league released its bonus pool/draft slot recommendations today. The bonuses are the same as they were from 2019: the first pick is slotted at $8,415,300. The last pick — the 160th overall — is $324,100. The kicker: the bonuses will be deferred. According to Ken Rosenthal, teams will pay drafted players maximum of $100,000 in 2020, with 50 percent of the remainder coming on July 1, 2021 and the other 50 percent on July 1, 2022.

Major League Baseball is, basically, taking an a loan from drafted amateurs.

As previously reported, the draft will take place, remotely, on June 10-11. With supplemental picks, there will be 160 players taken. The hundreds of players who would normally be drafted after the first five rounds can be signed as free agents then, but their bonuses will be capped at $20,000. Teams will be able to sign an unlimited number of players  be permitted to sign passed-over players for a maximum of $20K starting 9 a.m. on June 14.

Which is to say that If you’re the 161st-best player in this year’s amateur class, you can get a maximum of a $20,000 bonus. As I wrote in my This Day in History post earlier this week, in 1958 Mickey Lolich — a good, but not highly touted amateur, coming from an area that was not a baseball hotbed — signed for a $30,000 bonus.

But it’s not like there has been inflation or anything in the past 62 years, right?

Bryce Harper on Blake Snell’s comments: ‘He ain’t lying, he’s speaking the truth, bro’

By Craig CalcaterraMay 15, 2020, 9:50 AM EDT
Yesterday Tampa Bay Rays starter Blake Snell made a lot of news when he said that accepting further pay cuts to play in 2020 was not worth the risk. His specific words, among others: “Bro, I’m risking my life. What do you mean it should not be a thing? It should 100% be a thing. If I’m gonna play, I should be getting the money I signed to be getting paid . . .  it doesn’t make sense for me to lose all of that money and then go play.”

A lot of people trashed Snell for that, saying that he was only motivated by money. Others defended Snell noting that, while he probably could’ve worded the sentiment better, the notion that ballplayers are the ones taking the risk, so they shouldn’t be asked to make even more concessions, was a valid one.

At least one big star has Snell’s back on that. Bryce Harper. Via NBC Philly:

“He ain’t lying, he’s speaking the truth bro. I ain’t mad at him. Somebody’s gotta say it, at least he manned up and said it. Good for him.”

Here are his full comments:

 

Yesterday Major League Baseball outlined a COVID-19 testing plan. Commissioner Rob Manfred also claimed that the game would lose $4 billion in 2020 playing without fans. The Major League Baseball Players Association has submitted “a slew” of requests for economic data which would back up that claim and any claim that players should have to take further pay cuts in order for the season to take place.