Yadier Molina
Yadier Molina on Hall of Fame: ‘My numbers are obviously there’

By Bill BaerMay 14, 2020, 5:15 PM EDT
ESPN’s Marly Rivera caught up with Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina, publishing their interview earlier today. Among the topics discussed was the catcher’s future candidacy for the Hall of Fame. Molina is confident about his chances for enshrinement, saying, “All I’ve done is work hard to get better and better every single year to become the best catcher I can be. And my numbers are obviously there. I think that, because of the way I catch, that I’m one of the best catchers to have ever played baseball.”

Molina definitely has a case. To say his numbers are “obviously there” is a bit of a stretch, however. According to Baseball Reference, Molina has, to date, accrued 40.1 Wins Above Replacement over his 16-year career. There are only 25 catchers in the Hall of Fame; Molina’s career WAR would rank ahead of only four of them: Ernie Lombardi, Roy Campanella, Ray Schalk, and Rick Ferrell. Among catchers who had a lengthy post-integration career, Molina is well behind Ted Simmons (50.3), Yogi Berra (59.0), and Mike Piazza (59.6) for starters.

Of course, it’s not just about WAR, but it’s a good place to start. Molina has hit .282/.333/.405 over his career, good for an adjusted OPS of 98. 100 is average. Defense was more Molina’s forte. Of that 40.1 WAR, 25.0 of it came from defense. The only Hall of Fame catchers with more dWAR than Molina are Iván Rodríguez (29.6) and Gary Carter (26.1). Molina ranks ahead of Johnny Bench (19.7) and Carlton Fisk (17.0). If we’re talking only about defense, then Molina’s claim, “I’m one of the best catchers to have ever played baseball,” is true.

Further bolstering Molina’s case is that he was a nine-time All-Star, a nine-time Gold Glove Award winner, a four-time Platinum Glove Award winner, and he even won a Silver Slugger in 2013. He also helped the Cardinals to two championships in 2006 and ’11. That being said, Molina has a career .683 OPS in 380 playoff plate appearances.

Molina is, at minimum, a fringe Hall of Fame candidate. Depending on which aspects of his playing career and which statistics you value most, he may or may not make the cut. Molina, who is a free agent after 2020, says he wants to play two more years, which would mean he would first become eligible for the Hall of Fame in 2028. We’re going to have to wait a while longer to see how the BBWAA electorate feels about Molina’s career.

Art Howe in ICU due to COVID-19

Art Howe
By Bill BaerMay 14, 2020, 8:57 PM EDT
KPRC 2 reports that former major league player and manager Art Howe is in the intensive care unit (ICU) of a hospital after testing positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19). He has been in the hospital since Tuesday.

Howe said he began experiencing symptoms on May 3, describing chills that made his entire body shake “like a leaf.” He has also experienced a loss of taste and “total fatigue.” In order to be released from the hospital, he will have to go 24 hours without having a fever.

Howe, 73, had an 11-year major league career from 1974-85. He played for the Astros through the ’82 season, then played for the Cardinals in ’84-85. He became the Astros’ manager in 1989, managing them through 1993. The A’s hired him as a manager in 1996 and he remained at the helm through the 2002 campaign. He last managed in 2003 and ’04 with the Mets.

We wish Howe the best and hope for a speedy recovery.