Rob Manfred
Rob Manfred outlines testing plan when MLB comes back

By Bill BaerMay 14, 2020, 10:12 PM EDT
MLB commissioner Rob Manfred appeared on CNN Thursday evening with Anderson Cooper and Dr. Sanjay Gupta, providing some details about how the league plans to operate if and when the 2020 season begins. The highlights:

  • Manfred is “hopeful” that we will see MLB games this summer — in empty stadiums
  • Protocol regarding health and safety is 80 pages long
  • Manfred hopes to convince the “vast, vast majority” of players to play, but won’t force those who want to sit out
  • Manfred agrees with those who have suggested baseball has played a role in the country’s healing from trauma
  • MLB contracts with a lab in Utah that normally does its minor league drug testing. It has been converted to do COVID-19 testing for MLB
  • Players will be tested multiple times per week. In addition to testing, players would also have their temperatures checked and symptoms logged. Tests have a 24-hour turnaround time. Those who show symptoms will be tested immediately
  • If a player tests positive, he will be taken to a quarantine facility for 14 days. There will be contract tracing. The player would be eligible to return once he tests negative twice in a 24-hour period of time
  • There are “contingency plans” if there are problems “in a particular market” where a team could play its home games somewhere else
  • Manfred said that if there is no season, the owners’ aggregate losses could approach $4 billion

The whole clip:

Obviously, Cooper and Gupta couldn’t have gone over every detail with Manfred in their limited interview time, but it’s a start at least. The interview didn’t include details about what would happen to the league, for instance, if a player tested positive. Would that player’s entire team have to stop playing and go into quarantine? What about their recent opponents and the umpires that were working recent games, and all of the auxiliary personnel they may have come into contact with? Would the league go on pause? Or would they go on as if everything were normal with just the player heading into quarantine? What extra precautions are being taken for players who may be more susceptible to the virus, or who may have family members who are more susceptible? Presumably, those answers and more can be found in MLB’s 80-page protocol. We’ll have to see what the MLBPA thinks.

Art Howe in ICU due to COVID-19

Art Howe
By Bill BaerMay 14, 2020, 8:57 PM EDT
KPRC 2 reports that former major league player and manager Art Howe is in the intensive care unit (ICU) of a hospital after testing positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19). He has been in the hospital since Tuesday.

Howe said he began experiencing symptoms on May 3, describing chills that made his entire body shake “like a leaf.” He has also experienced a loss of taste and “total fatigue.” In order to be released from the hospital, he will have to go 24 hours without having a fever.

Howe, 73, had an 11-year major league career from 1974-85. He played for the Astros through the ’82 season, then played for the Cardinals in ’84-85. He became the Astros’ manager in 1989, managing them through 1993. The A’s hired him as a manager in 1996 and he remained at the helm through the 2002 campaign. He last managed in 2003 and ’04 with the Mets.

We wish Howe the best and hope for a speedy recovery.