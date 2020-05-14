Rob Manfred outlines testing plan when MLB comes back

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred appeared on CNN Thursday evening with Anderson Cooper and Dr. Sanjay Gupta, providing some details about how the league plans to operate if and when the 2020 season begins. The highlights:

Manfred is “hopeful” that we will see MLB games this summer — in empty stadiums

Protocol regarding health and safety is 80 pages long

Manfred hopes to convince the “vast, vast majority” of players to play, but won’t force those who want to sit out

Manfred agrees with those who have suggested baseball has played a role in the country’s healing from trauma

MLB contracts with a lab in Utah that normally does its minor league drug testing. It has been converted to do COVID-19 testing for MLB

Players will be tested multiple times per week. In addition to testing, players would also have their temperatures checked and symptoms logged. Tests have a 24-hour turnaround time. Those who show symptoms will be tested immediately

If a player tests positive, he will be taken to a quarantine facility for 14 days. There will be contract tracing. The player would be eligible to return once he tests negative twice in a 24-hour period of time

There are “contingency plans” if there are problems “in a particular market” where a team could play its home games somewhere else

Manfred said that if there is no season, the owners’ aggregate losses could approach $4 billion

The whole clip:

“All of our players would be tested multiple times a week” for coronavirus, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred says on the efforts to bring baseball back. “That testing would be supplemented less frequently by antibody testing as well.” #CNNTownHall https://t.co/iOWj5nwtpL pic.twitter.com/qDylpfuIh7 — CNN (@CNN) May 15, 2020

Obviously, Cooper and Gupta couldn’t have gone over every detail with Manfred in their limited interview time, but it’s a start at least. The interview didn’t include details about what would happen to the league, for instance, if a player tested positive. Would that player’s entire team have to stop playing and go into quarantine? What about their recent opponents and the umpires that were working recent games, and all of the auxiliary personnel they may have come into contact with? Would the league go on pause? Or would they go on as if everything were normal with just the player heading into quarantine? What extra precautions are being taken for players who may be more susceptible to the virus, or who may have family members who are more susceptible? Presumably, those answers and more can be found in MLB’s 80-page protocol. We’ll have to see what the MLBPA thinks.

Follow @Baer_Bill