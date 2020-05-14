Barry Zito unmasked, eliminated on The Masked Singer

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Former Athletics and Giants pitcher Barry Zito was unmasked in Wednesday’s episode of FOX’s reality singing competition The Masked Singer. For those unfamiliar, the concept of the show is that celebrities put on costumes to mask their identities, then sing and dance. A panel votes on who they like best and are given clues as to who the performer could be. The performer with the fewest votes each episode is eliminated and reveals their identity.

Zito, who wore a rhinoceros mask to hide his identity, was not the only athlete to perform on the show. He lasted longer than Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski and legendary skateboarder Tony Hawk.

Zito called into the Rich Eisen Show to discuss his experience on the show:

Thank you @MaskedSingerFOX for the opportunity to push through lots of discomfort. Had the best time ever!! pic.twitter.com/cPZ3LKXaav — Barry Zito (@barryzitomusic) May 14, 2020

Zito has had an active music career since his baseball career ended after the 2015 season. He released an EP, No Secrets, in January 2017.

