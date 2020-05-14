Barry Zito
Barry Zito unmasked, eliminated on The Masked Singer

By Bill BaerMay 14, 2020, 7:35 PM EDT
Former Athletics and Giants pitcher Barry Zito was unmasked in Wednesday’s episode of FOX’s reality singing competition The Masked Singer. For those unfamiliar, the concept of the show is that celebrities put on costumes to mask their identities, then sing and dance. A panel votes on who they like best and are given clues as to who the performer could be. The performer with the fewest votes each episode is eliminated and reveals their identity.

Zito, who wore a rhinoceros mask to hide his identity, was not the only athlete to perform on the show. He lasted longer than Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski and legendary skateboarder Tony Hawk.

Zito called into the Rich Eisen Show to discuss his experience on the show:

Zito has had an active music career since his baseball career ended after the 2015 season. He released an EP, No Secrets, in January 2017.

Art Howe in ICU due to COVID-19

Art Howe
By Bill BaerMay 14, 2020, 8:57 PM EDT
KPRC 2 reports that former major league player and manager Art Howe is in the intensive care unit (ICU) of a hospital after testing positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19). He has been in the hospital since Tuesday.

Howe said he began experiencing symptoms on May 3, describing chills that made his entire body shake “like a leaf.” He has also experienced a loss of taste and “total fatigue.” In order to be released from the hospital, he will have to go 24 hours without having a fever.

Howe, 73, had an 11-year major league career from 1974-85. He played for the Astros through the ’82 season, then played for the Cardinals in ’84-85. He became the Astros’ manager in 1989, managing them through 1993. The A’s hired him as a manager in 1996 and he remained at the helm through the 2002 campaign. He last managed in 2003 and ’04 with the Mets.

We wish Howe the best and hope for a speedy recovery.