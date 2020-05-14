Art Howe in ICU due to COVID-19

KPRC 2 reports that former major league player and manager Art Howe is in the intensive care unit (ICU) of a hospital after testing positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19). He has been in the hospital since Tuesday.

Howe said he began experiencing symptoms on May 3, describing chills that made his entire body shake “like a leaf.” He has also experienced a loss of taste and “total fatigue.” In order to be released from the hospital, he will have to go 24 hours without having a fever.

Howe, 73, had an 11-year major league career from 1974-85. He played for the Astros through the ’82 season, then played for the Cardinals in ’84-85. He became the Astros’ manager in 1989, managing them through 1993. The A’s hired him as a manager in 1996 and he remained at the helm through the 2002 campaign. He last managed in 2003 and ’04 with the Mets.

We wish Howe the best and hope for a speedy recovery.

