Getty Images

MLB has not yet submitted health and safety, revenue sharing plan to players

By Craig CalcaterraMay 13, 2020, 9:34 AM EDT
7 Comments

For several days Major League Baseball was reported to be preparing a detailed proposal aimed at starting the 2020 season. The most talked-about part of the proposal was the owners’ reported demand that players agree to a 50-50 revenue sharing scheme. Also surrounding the discussion was the apparently obvious topic of player safety during a pandemic which any responsible season plan must address.

Major League Baseball made a presentation to the Major League Baseball Players Association yesterday on how to restart the season. The presentation contained neither the revenue sharing proposal nor a detailed health and safety plan.

That’s according to Ken Rosenthal’s report in The Athletic today which says that MLB “soon plans to present the union with an 80-page document outlining potential health and safety protocols for the COVID-19 pandemic, sources said.”

Soon.

As for revenue sharing:

After a public back-and-forth Monday on the league’s plan to ask players to accept a one-time, 50-50 division of revenue for the 2020 season, the parties spoke about economics as well as health and safety Tuesday, but the league did not formally propose its revenue-sharing idea.

No meetings are planned for today.

To be clear: discussion, as opposed to take-it-or-leave-it offers, is good. So are detailed health plans. If discussion goes on for some time and eventually leads to an agreement on the business side, that’s great. If an acceptable, detailed health plan emerges tomorrow or next week that’s fine too! It’s important to get this right, not to have it all done yesterday.

But in light of that, I am not sure why the owners so loudly communicated that they were making a specific proposal to the players — and so clearly attempted to send the message that, if there is not baseball, it is the fault of the players’ greed and intransigence — if they themselves have not presented anything close to a fully-formed plan. If all of this was still in the broad discussion stage.

Based on Rosenthal’s report, though, that’s where we are, rendering all of the posturing before now — all of the claims, transmitted through the media that it’s revenue-sharing or bust and that the players will be the obstacle to the resumption of the season — disingenuous.

Indeed, I suspect that the lack of a revenue sharing proposal yesterday is a tacit admission that the owners know that the March agreement in which players agreed to take prorated pay covered compensation. An admission on the owners part that they know they have no contractual right to renegotiate that. Tony Clark told them in public statements on Monday that the players won’t agree to renegotiate financial terms and the owners quietly accepted it. Which means, of course, that any and all talk, anonymous or otherwise, in the coming days about revenue sharing or player pay is just bluster. MLB knows it made a deal on that and they know they’re stuck with it.

But there will be more bluster, I suspect. Even if pay is off the table, putting on a 2020 season is going to be an extraordinarily difficult task. Almost an insurmountable task depending on who you talk to. It would not surprise me if Major League Baseball has decided that it’s a good idea to pass the buck, publicly, anyway, to the players and set them up to take the blame if the season doesn’t happen.

Universal DH expected to be approved if a 2020 season is played

Getty Images
By Craig CalcaterraMay 13, 2020, 1:44 PM EDT
12 Comments

It’s been over a month since people first began reporting that Major League Baseball would seek to make the DH universal if a 2020 season was played. Now it seems very close to reality: the proposal Major League Baseball communicated to the players yesterday had a universal DH in it. And, Jon Heyman reported a little bit ago, “it is expected to be easily approved by players, who long favored idea.”

Adding the DH to the National League has long been in the interests of the MLBPA given that an extra position player salary is worth more than an extra relief pitcher’s salary, especially given that DHs are more likely to be veterans. That general proposition has changed a bit in recent years as even most American League teams no longer have a Dave Ortiz/Edgar Martinez-style dedicated DH, but the difference is still likely to inure to the financial benefit of players.

Beyond that, a DH in an odd season like this one is likely to be if they can pull it off provides a lot more flexibility for teams, allowing them to carry and play more position players than they otherwise would be able to do. If there are fewer off-days in a compressed schedule, teams will like to be able to give position players a day off from defense without losing their bats in the lineup as well.

Unlike a lot of things a 2020 season might bring us, however, there is a very good chance that a universal DH would outlive pandemic baseball.

As it was, the primary argument in favor of limiting the DH to one league was (a) tradition; and (b) preserving the differences between the leagues. Once those arguments are gone, there is not likely to be a ton of motivation to return to it given that, objectively speaking pitchers are terrible at hitting and given that teams don’t even want them to try to get better at it. It is not prioritized at all, even by National League teams. Indeed, even pitchers who have made the bigs and are in lineups are often told not to put forth much effort at the plate lest they exert themselves too much or get injured.

Pitchers batting is a vestige of the 19th century. At best — they even talked about adding a DH in the 19th century because pitchers batting was such a drag. If I had to guess, the last pitcher batting in a regular season or postseason game was Gerrit Cole, who struck out swinging in the top of the seventh inning in Game 5 of last year’s World Series.