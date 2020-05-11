Report: 2021 World Baseball Classic won’t be played

Enrique Rojas of ESPN Deportes tweeted a little while ago that, according to a source, the World Baseball Classic will not be played in 2021. There has been no official word from Major League Baseball as of yet.
The fifth installment of the WBC is currently scheduled to be played from March 9-23, 2021. It is currently scheduled to take place at the Taichung Intercontinental Baseball Stadium in Taichung, Taiwan, Taoyuan International Baseball Stadium in Taoyuan, Taiwan, the Tokyo Dome, Chase Field in Phoenix, and Marlins Park in Miami.
If Rojas’ report is accurate, it is possible that, the inability to conduct qualifying rounds — which were to have taken place this year and which have already been cancelled — is what is sinking it. It is likewise possible that organizers of the event do not envision being able to schedule something with an international scope like this even with ten month’s notice and what is, hopefully, the abatement of the COVID-19 pandemic by then. At the moment baseball in Taiwan is happening, but the return of baseball in Japan and the United States is still uncertain.
It is also likewise possible that Major League Baseball, which is the primary underwriter of the tournament, does not feel able, or does not feel it wise, to invest in the WBC when its own operations are reportedly on such shaky ground.
We’ll no doubt hear more on this soon. Likely in an official announcement from Major League Baseball.
Nationals closer Sean Doolittle is one of baseball’s truly good guys. He and his wife Eireann Dolan have been involved with numerous philanthropic efforts and Doolittle even earned a nomination for the Roberto Clemente Award in 2016 when he was with the Athletics. They have supported Operation Finally Home, which is a nonprofit that provides “custom-built, mortgage-free” homes to members of the military and their widows. They also supported San Francisco’s veterans charity Swords to Plowshares, which “provides needs assessment and case management, employment and training, housing, and legal assistance” to veterans.
In 2015, Doolittle and Dolan hosted Syrian refugee families for Thanksgiving amid a turbulent time concerning Syrian refugees and U.S. foreign policy. The pair continued to speak out in support of refugees, including in 2017. Doolittle and Dolan also supported LGBT people in 2015, buying enough tickets to fill the Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum on LGBT night. That was in response to critics who vowed to sell their tickets in protest. Last year, Doolittle was recognized for his advocacy of union workers who serve food at MLB stadiums.
This is all to say that Doolittle is a thoughtful guy who puts his money where his mouth is. He doesn’t just shoot from the hip.
Today, we learned that MLB ownership has agreed on a proposal it intends to present to the MLB Players Association on Tuesday regarding the 2020 regular season. The proposal will include details about the schedule, location of games, as well as worker pay. Ahead of that proposal, Doolittle offered his thoughts on the matter in a thread on Twitter. He provides links to many resources, validating his concerns. It’s worth reading and considering.
We haven’t heard from many players about the risks they face if they were to resume playing. Doolittle has taken it upon himself to speak up. Hopefully, union reps take his concerns into account before hearing MLB’s proposal tomorrow.