Japanese baseball looking to start in late June

They’re playing baseball in Korea and Taiwan — and, eventually, we may be playing here — but what about Japan?
Their commissioner, Atsushi Saito, is hoping to start the season in the second half of June, reports Kyodo News. But it’s pretty up in the air. He said today, “I don’t think anyone can make preparations by setting a specific opening day.” So for the moment it is just hope. And, for the moment, the only hard news is negative: Saito announced that the NPB All-Star game, originally slated for July, will be canceled for the first time since its founding in 1951.
Japan has seen its COVID-19 infection rate drop over the past 2-3 weeks, though there are a lot of peaks and valleys in the graphs. Their state of emergency is in effect until May 31.
The Japanese season was originally scheduled to open on March 20.
Nationals closer Sean Doolittle is one of baseball’s truly good guys. He and his wife Eireann Dolan have been involved with numerous philanthropic efforts and Doolittle even earned a nomination for the Roberto Clemente Award in 2016 when he was with the Athletics. They have supported Operation Finally Home, which is a nonprofit that provides “custom-built, mortgage-free” homes to members of the military and their widows. They also supported San Francisco’s veterans charity Swords to Plowshares, which “provides needs assessment and case management, employment and training, housing, and legal assistance” to veterans.
In 2015, Doolittle and Dolan hosted Syrian refugee families for Thanksgiving amid a turbulent time concerning Syrian refugees and U.S. foreign policy. The pair continued to speak out in support of refugees, including in 2017. Doolittle and Dolan also supported LGBT people in 2015, buying enough tickets to fill the Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum on LGBT night. That was in response to critics who vowed to sell their tickets in protest. Last year, Doolittle was recognized for his advocacy of union workers who serve food at MLB stadiums.
This is all to say that Doolittle is a thoughtful guy who puts his money where his mouth is. He doesn’t just shoot from the hip.
Today, we learned that MLB ownership has agreed on a proposal it intends to present to the MLB Players Association on Tuesday regarding the 2020 regular season. The proposal will include details about the schedule, location of games, as well as worker pay. Ahead of that proposal, Doolittle offered his thoughts on the matter in a thread on Twitter. He provides links to many resources, validating his concerns. It’s worth reading and considering.
We haven’t heard from many players about the risks they face if they were to resume playing. Doolittle has taken it upon himself to speak up. Hopefully, union reps take his concerns into account before hearing MLB’s proposal tomorrow.