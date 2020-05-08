Rob Manfred
Getty Images

2020 MLB draft will only be five rounds

By Craig CalcaterraMay 8, 2020, 8:23 PM EDT
13 Comments

ESPN’s Jeff Passan and Kiley McDaniel reported this evening that Major League Baseball will slash its amateur draft to five rounds for 2020. The draft usually consists of 40 rounds.

As JJ Cooper of Baseball America notes, last year the MLB draft had 1,217 players picked. This year 160 players will be selected once supplemental picks are added in. In 1996, the New York Yankees selected 100 players alone. As for talent, players selected in the sixth through tenth round over the past decade include Jacob deGrom, Dallas Keuchel, Paul Goldschmidt, Marcus Semien, Miles Mikolas, Whit Merrifield, Kyle Hendricks, Brian Dozier, Trey Mancini, Kendall Graveman, and Emilio Pagán. 

Earlier reporting about draft negotiations suggested that draftees would be forced to defer 90% of their bonuses. They’d get 10% up front, with 45% paid in July of 2021 and the remaining 45% paid in July 2022. It’s not clear from this evening’s report if that deferral scenario has been agreed to in the new arrangement.

Beyond that, the new draft rules will allow teams to sign an unlimited number of un-drafted players for $20,000. For comparison, last year, sixth-round bonus slots ranged from a high of $301,600 to a low of $237,000. The smallest bonus through the first ten rounds of this year’s draft was slotted at $142,500.

Given the massive falloff in bonus money for comparable talent, scores if not hundreds of players who would otherwise be drafted will flock to junior colleges where they will be eligible to play for one year and re-enter next year’s draft, which will be far more crowded even if they expand it back up to 40 rounds (don’t bet on that happening). Other players will decide to go to four-year colleges and put off a professional career, though obviously not all players who might’ve been drafted this year will be able to find such slots.

Of the players who do not or cannot go to college, many will be forced, due to the low bonuses, to work full-time jobs in the offseason to make ends meet, detracting from their training regimens. That has always been necessary for amateur free agents or late-round draftees, but now it will be the case for frontline talent as well. Other players may leave the U.S. and attempt to catch on in Japan, Korea, or Taiwan. Many players may give up playing baseball entirely. Regardless of where any specific player goes, this will, overall, reduce the amount of talent in American professional baseball.

Why? To save money.

The decision to slash the draft to five rounds comes after weeks of discussion between MLB and the MLBPA. The union had previously agreed to the possibility of a draft as short as five rounds, but was hoping for a 10-round draft during talks. It’s been widely reported in the past several days that baseball operations departments  were hoping for a 10-round draft as well, but that the five-round draft was an “owner-driven decision.”

Practically speaking, however, once the MLBPA gave the owners the green light to cut the draft to as few as five rounds, there was little doubt the owners would do it, as the owners have long sought to cut the amount of money spent on amateur talent acquisition. There’s a reason ownership sought and obtained a cap on draftee bonuses several years ago. There’s also a reason the MLBPA gave it to them willingly: they thought the savings would be passed along to veteran players. That that did not occur and that the MLBPA still gave the green light to owners to cut the draft to five is rather mind-boggling.

Given that the cost savings to owners via this move is, at best, a million or two million per team, it’s hard to see how these measures bear any reasonable connection to the current crisis. It’s not that much money, even with the disruption to the 2020 season. In light of that, it seems to represent nothing more than base opportunism on the part of Major League Baseball and its owners. And stands as yet another example of the MLBPA selling out non-members in a misguided effort to benefit its membership.

It’s bad for baseball to have fewer talented players. But beyond just that, it stinks. It stinks to high heavens.

Today in Baseball History: Mets first round pick retires at age 20

Getty Images
By Craig CalcaterraMay 8, 2020, 3:43 PM EDT
11 Comments

The baseball draft is something of a crapshoot. Even teams with the best scouts and analytics departments pick a lot of guys who never make it close to the big leagues. Even first rounders frequently don’t get a sniff of the majors.

Take the 1995 draft for example. That year there were 30 guys picked in the first round. One of them — Roy Halladay — was a Hall of Famer. Another six guys — Darin Erstad, Kerry Wood, Todd Helton, Geoff Jenkins, Matt Morris, and Mark Redman — were named to at least one All-Star team. But eleven of the 30 players never made it out of the minors.

The Mets’ first round pick was one of those eleven. His name was Ryan Jaroncyk, a highly-touted high school shortstop out of Escondido, California. Except Jaroncyk didn’t flame out in the minors because he got hurt, because he couldn’t field his position, or because he couldn’t figure out how to hit a curveball. He just quit. At age 20, after just 134 games. Why? Because, he said at the time, he thought baseball was “boring.”

Jaroncyk was the son of USC football standout Bill Jaroncyk, and, growing up, sports were his life. It was a lot of pressure but, on the field at least, he met expectations. He was heavily scouted and those scouts thought him to be the total package. That year Topps put out a set of cards featuring draft picks and, on the back of his card, he was described as having, “perhaps the best combination of defensive actions, intelligence, and makeup of any infielder in the draft . . .Ryan is a major league shortstop waiting to happen.”

That was certainly the assessment of the Mets, who selected Jaroncyk with the 18th pick, giving him an $850,000 bonus and a $100,000 college allowance on top it. They had to do that because the highly-intelligent young man had a baseball scholarship to Stanford as a fallback that they needed to buy him out of taking. He signed and was sent to the Gulf Coast League where he hit .276/.326/.339 in 44 games but showed the organization enough to where they let him play four games in the New York-Penn League at the end of that summer. Not the usual late-season promotion for a kid only a couple of months out of high school.

Things weren’t necessarily going great for Jaroncyk, though. Baseball was not necessarily the most important thing in his life as 1995 turned into 1996. While still only 18 he had gotten married. At one point that offseason he told the organization that he wanted to retire. They talked him out of it, though, and he reported for spring training in 1996. That year he played for Kingsport in full-season rookie ball. His numbers weren’t stellar, but the organization wasn’t concerned. He was still working hard, showing effort, and after the previous offseason’s talk of retirement, he didn’t make any further suggestion that his head was not in the game.

The following spring Jaroncyk reported to spring training again and was assigned to Columbia, South Carolina’s Capital City Bombers of the South Atlantic League. Twenty-nine games into the season he was struggling. At the same time Mets general manager Joe McIlvaine came to Columbia for a routine visit. Jaroncyk told McIlvaine that he wanted to meet with him in private. Here’s McIlvaine recounting the story to Sports Illustrated a few years ago:

We sat down, and he said, ‘I want to quit. I don’t enjoy baseball. I just want to throw away my glove. I’ve had enough.’ I asked him all the usual questions, whether he wanted to go through with it, whether he was sure. And he said, ‘The minute I walk out of here, I’m going to throw my glove in the dumpster.’ And that was that.”

A couple of weeks later Buster Olney, then with the New York Times, interviewed Jaroncyk, who said ”I always thought [baseball] was boring.” Jaroncyk, who was serious about his physical health and who was a devout Christian, also told Olney that the physical and emotional straing and the lifestyle of the game was not for him: “the food, the traveling, the garbage that goes around the clubhouse. . . . there’s a lot of immorality in baseball,” he said. He also told Olney that, yes, he had in fact thrown his glove and the rest of his baseball equipment away once he got home to California. The Mets let him keep his signing bonus.

That’s how the story came out — the prospect who thought baseball was boring — and, to most people who remember it, it was as simple as that. But there was, not surprisingly, more going on.

It would come out later that Jaroncyk’s father Bill had put a great deal of pressure on him to excel in sports. Warning signs that Ryan was not as interested in becoming a professional athlete as Bill was were ignored. Soon after he was drafted his parents divorced and, while no doubt traumatic, it also allowed for his mother and him to forge a more independent relationship. It’s implied in various stories you can find about Jaroncyk that that whole process helped him figure out what he wanted a little better.

Or, as he put it to the Los Angeles Times in 2001:

“I was a young man with a lot of problems. I just needed get away from the game and get my head straight. I had a lot of pressure growing up all the time, to be the best, to be the best all the time. My home life was just focused on me being the best baseball player. A person can only take so much of that and they break and that’s what happened to me.”

That conversation with Joe McIlvane in 1997, however, was not the end of Jaroncyk’s time in baseball.

In 1998 Jaroncyk was attending junior college when he wrote the Mets about the possibility of returning. His heart didn’t really seem to be too into it though, and the Mets, who by then had fired McIlvane and whose front office was led by Steve Phillips, were no longer interested themselves. He was eligible for the minor league Rule 5 draft that winter and the Dodgers took a flier on him. He played in eight games in 1999 and only 12 games in 2000, all in the low minors, but injuries and ineffectiveness doomed any chance he had to revive his baseball career. He retired once again, this time to far less fanfare.

Jaroncyk’s athletic career nonetheless continued. Despite the fact that he had never once played organized football, he sought a tryout at Claremont McKenna College in San Bernadino, California and made the team as a wide receiver. In that L.A. Times story his football career was just getting started — he had notched a couple of very long touchdown receptions in the early going and his coach spoke well of him — but I can’t find how long he played there. According to his writing bylines, however, he received a Bachelor’s Degree from Claremont McKenna.

Writing bylines you say? Why yes. Jaroncyk is a pretty dang prolific writer. The Sports Illustrated profile gives you a taste of his work:

He’s remarried now, with young children, living in Ohio. He is still devout—he has published extensively online on creationism, for the young-earth creationist organization Creation Ministries International, and in 2008 even wrote for them a children’s book, The Adventures of Arkie the Archaeopteryx . . . He’s also written a good deal about politics; he classified himself as “a registered Independent who leans libertarian on most issues.

Jaroncyk has his own website in which describes his work as “creative storytelling,” which he calls “one of his earliest passions.” He cites J.R.R. Tolkien, Dante Alighieri and George MacDonald as his primary influences. He also cites his “cinematic influences,” name-checking Stanley Kubrick, Tobe Hooper and Ridley Scott. His site has ten full TV pilot and movie scripts he’s written. They range from sports, to historical drama, to historical fantasy, to horror to documentary to ancient war epics. One of his scripts, which seems to be closely based on his relationship with his elderly grandmother, who he encouraged to return to competitive bowling when she was in her 90s, appears to have been produced as a short film.

One of the horror titles is baseball-related. It’s called “The Unholy Orb.” This is the synopsis:

An Orthodox Priest exorcizes a little league cult bent on ushering in the incarnation of a demonic, baseball deity.

We all have some issues, I suspect, that we spend our whole life working through.

 

Also today in baseball history:

1878: Providence Grays outfielder Paul Hines becomes the first player to execute an unassisted triple play.

1906: Athletics pitcher Chief Bender is inserted into a game as an emergency left fielder and hits two inside-the-park home runs. A solo shot and a three-run dinger. Eat your heart out, Madison Bumgarner.

1961: The New York Metropolitan Baseball Club, Inc. announces that the team’s nickname will be the Mets. Other names considered included the Avengers, the Burros, the Continentals, the Islanders, the Jets, the Rebels, the Skyliners, and the Meadowlarks. They made the right choice, methinks.

1971: The A’s trade first baseman Don Mincher, to the expansion Washington Senators. He’ll stay with the club when it moves to Texas the following year to become the Rangers. Mincher had begun his career with the original Washington Senators in 1960, and remained with the team when it moved to Minnesota to become the Twins in 1961. He was the only person to play for each Senators franchise and each of its successors. Mincher was most famous for playing for the 1969 Seattle Pilots, with his exploits described in the book “Ball Four,” but he did not stay with the franchise when it moved to Milwaukee to become the Brewers. That would’ve been cool though.