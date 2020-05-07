Getty Images

The Braves’ chairman doesn’t want them playing in the Central

By Craig CalcaterraMay 7, 2020, 11:15 AM EDT
10 Comments

Several of the various, as yet ill-formed plans to play the 2020 baseball season involve radical realignment of some form or another. Elimination of the leagues and throwing all 30 teams into three broad divisions to limit travel has come up. MLB has not stated anything official, but many have suggested that they could involve the Atlanta Braves playing in the Central Division.

The Atlanta media has rather enjoyed this, because it would mean a lot of games against the Minnesota Twins who, in addition to being a good team that might make for a fun, new, competitive rivalry, employ Josh Donaldson, who last played with the Braves before signing with the Twins as a free agent in the offseason.

One guy who doesn’t like the Braves in the Central, however, is team chairman Terry McGuirk. Here he is talking to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution today:

“That’s not happening. There is no possibility of that happening. We live in the East. We play in the East. Our travel will be in the East. We’re an Eastern division team, and that’s where we’ll stay.”

It’s probably worth nothing that geographically speaking, Atlanta is farther west than Pittsburgh. And Cleveland and Cincinnati and Detroit for that matter. It’s also probably worth noting that the Braves, until 1994, played in the NL West. Heck, they’ve won more NL West titles (5) than the Colorado Rockies ever have (0). They’re tied with the Padres in that race, actually.

I dunno. I really don’t think that, in light of all of the other, far more pressing concerns about plans to bring baseball back in 2020, which division each team plays ranks anywhere close to the top. Divide the league up alphabetically or color code them or create divisions based on astrological signs, I don’t care.

I’m far more concerned with things like “will players, managers, and team employees end up on ventilators because of how things were handled” than I am with whether the Braves play in the Central or the East.

Bryce Harper says he was ‘hurt’ by Nationals’ contract offer

Bryce Harper
Michael Reaves/Getty Images
By Bill BaerMay 7, 2020, 6:55 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Before outfielder Bryce Harper signed a record 13-year, $330 million contract with the Phillies, the six-time All-Star was trying to remain with the Washington Nationals. At the end of the 2018 regular season, the club made him a $300 million offer. However, $100 million of that would have been deferred, lowering the present-day value. The present-day equivalent was $244 million. Harper moved on and ultimately latched on with the Phillies.

A recent guest on Barstool Sports’ Starting 9 podcast, Harper said he was “hurt” by the Nats’ offer . Harper said about a meeting he had with Nationals managing owner Mark Lerner, “I thought we had a really good meeting. I walked out of there and said, ‘Scott [Boras], get it done.’ I got back an offer and it hurt. So we kind of just turned the page on to the new year.”

The Nationals moved on without Harper. During Harper’s tenure in D.C., the club had many close calls in the postseason, losing the 2012 NLDS in five games, the 2014 NLDS in four games, and both the 2016 and ’17 NLDS in five games. The Nationals finally got over the hump last year, defeating the Brewers in the NL Wild Card game, edging the Dodgers in the NLDS in five games, sweeping the Cardinals out of the NLCS, then overtaking the Astros in Game 7 of the World Series to win the first championship in franchise history.

Harper, meanwhile, had a productive first season with the Phillies but it was ultimately a disappointment given the sky-high expectations for himself and for the team. The Phillies finished 81-81 while Harper hit .260/.372/.510 with 35 home runs, 114 RBI, 98 runs scored, and 15 stolen bases in 682 plate appearances. The 2020 season, if and when it begins, will mark year two of the 13-year deal.