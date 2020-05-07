ESPN to air Roy Halladay documentary on May 29

Despite the lack of live sports programming, ESPN has been doing well with its docuseries on the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls, The Last Dance. On Thursday, ESPN released a trailer for a new documentary it plans to air on May 29 about former Blue Jays and Phillies pitcher Roy Halladay. It will be called, “Imperfect: The Roy Halladay Story.”

Millions knew "Doc", few knew Roy.

Here’s a first look at Imperfect: The Roy Halladay Story – Coming May 29th pic.twitter.com/GCbisfUJtS — E60 (@E60) May 7, 2020

Halladay threw a perfect game against the Marlins on May 29, 2010, hence the release date. It was one of his two most memorable pitching performances along with his NLDS no-hitter against the Reds later that year. Halladay went on to win the NL Cy Young Award, the second of his career. He became the fifth pitcher to win the award in both leagues.

As Halladay progressed into his mid-30’s, injuries began to hamper his ability to stay on the field. He retired after the 2013 season.

We didn’t know it at the time, but Halladay had become addicted to prescription pain-killers. He also took up an interest in flying. Tragically, on November 7, 2017, Halladay crashed his plane off the Gulf of Mexico and died at the age of 40. The National Transportation Safety Board report on the incident, released last month, indicated that Halladay was performing tricks in his plane while he had morphine, amphetamine, Prozac, and Ambien in his system.

The trailer for ESPN’s documentary features Halladay’s wife Brandy, who appears to speak candidly about him and his troubles. Imperfect may provide some much-needed context for the abrupt end of his career and his life.

