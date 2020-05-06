ESPN’s Marly Rivera reports that infielder Javier Báez and the Cubs have paused talks of a contract extension while Major League Baseball remains shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic. The two sides began extension talks during spring training, but both Báez and the Cubs have had more important things to worry about in the time since.
Báez, 27, avoided arbitration in his second year of eligibility, agreeing to a $10 million salary for the 2020 season back in January. He has one more year of eligibility remaining before he can potentially enter free agency.
Last season, Báez hit .281/.316/.531 with 29 home runs and 85 RBI over 561 plate appearances. It was a solid season, but a slight step back from 2018, when he finished second in NL MVP voting after belting 34 home runs and leading the league with 111 RBI.
Báez sounds interested in remaining with the Cubs. The Cubs, obviously, are interested in retaining one of the game’s top players and one of its most likeable and marketable players as well. It seems like they should eventually come together on a new contract before it’s too late.
On Friday, Hall of Famer Cal Ripken Jr. joined host Major Garrett on the CBS Podcast “The Takeout.” Among other things, the two discussed the sign-stealing scandals that involved the Astros and Red Sox. His suggestion for dealing with a team stealing signs like the Astros did? Easy, throw at them.
Here’s what he said:
In a really harsh way, you tell the pitcher to put down a curve ball [sign], the guy on second [base] tells the hitter that a curve ball is coming. And then you throw a pitch right here. [Gestures to his chin.] Then, their life flashes in front of their eyes. And I will tell you that you break the trust between that sign-stealing scheme that’s going on and if you’re a hitter, and that guy gives you the next sign, you gotta say, ‘Hmm, I wonder if that’s really going to be a fastball or a breaking ball.’ And then I think you win.
The problem with Ripken’s scenario is that he envisions pitchers having pinpoint accuracy. As we know well, no pitcher — not Zack Greinke, not Max Scherzer, not Justin Verlander — has pinpoint control. So a pitcher throws a pitch like Ripken suggests, near the batter’s chin, but he’s off by a couple of inches. Now the pitch hits the batter in the cheek or the eye and suffers a serious, season-ending — potentially career-ending — injury.
Don’t believe me? Ask Giancarlo Stanton, who was hit in the face by a Mike Fiers pitch in September 2014. He suffered multiple facial fractures as well as dental damage. It could have been worse: Stanton could have suffered a concussion. He could have even been killed if he had been hit in the wrong spot. A baseball, thrown by a trained athlete at 95-100 MPH, is a weapon.
The way to discourage players from cheating is to create heavy enough punishments that the risk does not outweigh the reward. While many would argue that MLB has not done that with the punishments levied to the Astros and Red Sox, it’s still better than becoming a vigilante and weaponizing the baseball.