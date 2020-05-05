Doyle Alexander
This Day in Transaction History: Braves re-sign Doyle Alexander

By Bill BaerMay 5, 2020, 5:10 PM EDT
They didn’t know it at the time, but the Braves made a franchise altering move on May 5, 1987. They re-signed veteran starter Doyle Alexander as a free agent. The right-hander, who debuted in 1971, had a solid career but was near the end of the line as a 36-year-old. Still, the Braves – hovering around .500 at the time – liked what they saw from him after acquiring him from the Blue Jays in ’86. In 17 starts, he posted a serviceable 3.84 ERA over 117 1/3 innings.

Alexander made 16 starts for the Braves in ’87, putting up a 4.13 ERA across 117 2/3 innings. On August 12, 1987, they famously dealt him to the Tigers in exchange for pitching prospect John Smoltz. It is a deal the Tigers would have loved to have been able to take back.

To Alexander and the Tigers’ credit, he finished out the ’87 season on fire. He won nine games with two no-decisions in 11 starts through the end of the season, limiting the opposition to 15 earned runs across 88 1/3 innings (1.53 ERA). The Tigers made the playoffs, but lost to the eventual world champion Twins four games to one in the ALCS.

Alexander had only two more years left in his arm. In ’88, he tossed 229 innings with a 4.32 ERA. In ’89, he lost a major league-high 18 games with a 4.44 ERA over 223 innings. He also suffered a broken jaw during the season after being struck with a line drive during batting practice.

Smoltz, as we all know, went on to have a Hall of Fame career almost entirely with the Braves. He debuted in 1988 and became an All-Star in his sophomore season. He would go on to be an eight-time All-Star, the MVP of the 1992 NLCS, the 1996 NL Cy Young Award winner, the 2002 NL Rolaids Relief Man of the Year, and he helped the Braves won the 1995 World Series. Smoltz was elected to the Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility in 2015, earning 82.9 percent of the vote.

One wonders how the fate of the two franchises might have been different if this trade never happened. After 1987, the Tigers wouldn’t reach the postseason again until 2006. The Braves, thanks in part to Smoltz’s excellent pitching, became perennial playoff contenders, reaching the postseason every season from 1991 through 2005 (excepting the strike-shortened ’94 season, which did not have a postseason). If the Tigers had an undo button, they certainly would have pushed it on this trade.

Scott Boras wants MLB to resume sooner rather than later

By Bill BaerMay 5, 2020, 4:05 PM EDT
Agent Scott Boras penned an op-ed for the New York Times, published today with the title, “We Have to Bring Baseball Back.” As the title suggests, Boras writes in favor of Major League Baseball resuming sooner rather than later.

Boras cited baseball’s role as a healing salve following previous tragedies such as the attacks on Pearl Harmor, the Sept. 11 attacks, and the Boston Marathon bombing. He mentions that our social isolation efforts have helped but have also led to “increased stresses of every type and a diminishing of the social tapestry that binds and enhances our lives.” He also claims “people are understandably restless and looking for an outlet.” The agent states, “It is time again for baseball to serve.”

Boras pointed out that baseball resumed in South Korea with the KBO League, suggesting that the same can be done here. However, as Craig noted earlier, there are some major differences between the way South Korea tackled the pandemic and the way the U.S. did (or, perhaps more accurately, did not). It’s also worth pointing out that Boras has a financial incentive for Major League Baseball to resume. The more games that are played, the more his clients are paid and, subsequently, the more he is paid. He is not exactly an impartial observer.

Many of the people clamoring for a return to normalcy are almost exclusively people of varying levels of privilege. The workers we have only recently deemed “essential” — nurses, grocery store shelf stockers, pharmacists, janitors, etc. — never got a say in whether or not they want to risk their lives on a daily basis. They do it because they have to, because bills need to be paid and their families need to be fed, to be clothed, to have shelter. And, largely, they’re not the ones suggesting we re-open the country before we have even gotten a handle on the pandemic. Those of some degree of privilege — those of us who can work from home, who can withstand furloughs and layoffs, who have the time to binge-watch everything on Netflix — can envision a return to normal because they are not on the front lines making “normal” a reality.

Clayton Kershaw and Mike Trout, among other players, have balked at some of the ideas thrown out recently that would allow baseball to come back. Some of the ideas have been more extreme, like isolating players in Arizona or Florida or Texas or somesuch, which ESPN’s Jeff Passan described as turning into a “city within a city.” Other somewhat more “normal” ideas have teams playing their home games at their regular home ballparks in a shortened season that runs into late into the fall. What all of the ideas have in common is a big ask for the players, umpires, grounds crew, training staff, et. al. to live in isolation for months at a time. If we’re going to do this, we need to have the right motivations and we need to do it safely.