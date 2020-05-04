Though his contract is up after the season and he turns 34 years old later this month, Tigers starter Jordan Zimmermann isn’t thinking about retirement, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports. Zimmermann said he thought about it “a few years ago,” but said he still has the drive to continue playing and he still enjoys the game.
Zimmermann inked a five-year, $110 million deal with the Tigers in November 2015. In the four years since, he has gone 25-41 with a 5.61 ERA and a 362/121 K/BB ratio over 508 2/3 innings. Among the 68 starters who have logged at least 500 innings since the start of the 2016 season, Zimmermann’s ERA is by far the worst. James Shields, next in line, posted a 5.16 ERA across 502 2/3 innings.
2019 was particularly brutal for Zimmermann. He dealt with a UCL sprain early in the season and finished 1-13 with a 6.91 ERA over 112 innings of work. He and Homer Bailey (2018) were the only starters in the past decade to start 20 or more games and record one or fewer wins. It’s been done six times total in the live ball era. The others: Ross Ohlendorf (2010), Ryan Rowland-Smith (2010), Pascual Pérez (1985), and Bob Miller (1962).
The KBO League, South Korea’s highest professional baseball league, will begin its regular season in about nine hours from the time of this posting. ESPN will broadcast the games “generally on ESPN2 and the ESPN App.”
For many Americans, who only watch Major League Baseball, watching Korean baseball will bring in a whole host of unknown faces and talents. There are, however, a handful of former major leaguers currently on KBO rosters. If you’re looking for a familiar face, you may find one here:
Doosan Bears
- 1B José Miguel Fernández (2018 Angels)
- P Raul Alcántara (2016-17 Athletics)
- P Chris Flexen (2017-19 Mets)
Hanwha Eagles
Kia Tigers
- P Drew Gagnon (2018-19 Mets)
- OF Preston Tucker (2015-16 Astros; ’18 Braves, Reds)
- P Aaron Brooks (2014-15 Royals; ’15, ’18-19 Athletics, ’19 Orioles)
Kiwoom Heroes
- P Eric Jokisch (2014 Cubs)
- P Jake Brigham (2015 Braves)
- UT Taylor Motter (2016 Rays, ’17-18 Mariners, ’18 Twins)
- 1B ByungHo Park (2016 Twins)
KT Wiz
- P Odrisamer Despaigne (2014-15 Padres; ’16 Orioles; ’16-18 Marlins; ’18 Angels, ’19 White Sox)
- 3B Jae-gyun Hwang (2017 Giants)
- P William Cuevas (2016 Red Sox; ’17 Tigers; ’18 Red Sox)
LG Twins
- P Casey Kelly (2012, ’15 Padres; ’16 Braves; ’18 Giants)
- 1B Dae-ho Lee (2016 Mariners)
- P Tyler Wilson (2015-17 Orioles)
- OF Hyun Soo Kim (2016-17 Orioles; ’17 Phillies)
Lotte Giants
- P Dan Straily (2012-14 Athletics; ’14 Cubs; ’15 Astros; ’16 Reds; ’17-18 Marlins; ’19 Orioles)
- P Adrian Sampson (2016 Mariners; ’18-19 Rangers)
- 2B/SS Dixon Machado (2015-18 Tigers)
NC Dinos
Samsung Lions
- P Seunghwan Oh (2016-17 Cardinals; ’18 Blue Jays; ’18-19 Rockies)
- IF Tyler Saladino (2015-18 White Sox; ’18-19 Brewers)
- P Ben Lively (2017-18 Phillies; ’18-19 Royals)
- P David Buchanan (2014-15 Phillies)
SK Wyverns
- P Nick Kingham (2018-19 Pirates; ’19 Blue Jays)
- 1B/OF Jamie Romak (2014 Dodgers; ’15 Diamondbacks)
- P Ricardo Pinto (2017 Phillies; ’19 Rays)