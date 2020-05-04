ESPN to broadcast games from Korea

Yonhap News Agency reports that ESPN and the Korea Baseball Organization has reached an agreement to broadcast KBO games. Pursuant to the deal, ESPN will air one game per day, beginning with tomorrow’s season opener between the Samsung Lions and the NC Dinos. The game will be broadcast live, at at 1AM Eastern Daylight time, 10PM Pacific Daylight time.

After the opener, one game will air each day, Tuesday through Sunday. The games will appear, according to ESPN, “generally on ESPN2 and on the ESPN App.” The telecasts will typically air at 5:30 Eastern Daylight time and Saturdays at 4AM Eastern Daylight time. Tomorrow’s game — and Sunday games — are day games, which will air at 1AM Eastern Daylight time. ESPN’s game selections will be made and announced on a week-to-week basis during the season. The deal includes the postseason and the Korea Series best-of-seven championship.

The broadcasts will be in English, with either Karl Ravech or Boog Sciambi doing play-by-play and Eduardo Perez, Kyle Peterson, or Jessica Mendoza handling analysis.

There will be no fans in attendance at the games. KBO is still endeavoring to play a full 144-game season despite starting six weeks late due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

