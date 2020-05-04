ESPN to broadcast games from Korea

Yonhap News Agency reports that ESPN and the Korea Baseball Organization has reached an agreement to broadcast KBO games. Pursuant to the deal, ESPN will air one game per day, beginning with tomorrow’s season opener between the Samsung Lions and the NC Dinos. The game will be broadcast live, at at 1AM Eastern Daylight time, 10PM Pacific Daylight time.
After the opener, one game will air each day, Tuesday through Sunday. The games will appear, according to ESPN, “generally on ESPN2 and on the ESPN App.” The telecasts will typically air at 5:30 Eastern Daylight time and Saturdays at 4AM Eastern Daylight time. Tomorrow’s game — and Sunday games — are day games, which will air at 1AM Eastern Daylight time. ESPN’s game selections will be made and announced on a week-to-week basis during the season. The deal includes the postseason and the Korea Series best-of-seven championship.
The broadcasts will be in English, with either Karl Ravech or Boog Sciambi doing play-by-play and Eduardo Perez, Kyle Peterson, or Jessica Mendoza handling analysis.
There will be no fans in attendance at the games. KBO is still endeavoring to play a full 144-game season despite starting six weeks late due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
For many Americans, who only watch Major League Baseball, watching Korean baseball will bring in a whole host of unknown faces and talents. There are, however, a handful of former major leaguers currently on KBO rosters. If you’re looking for a familiar face, you may find one here:
Doosan Bears
- 1B José Miguel Fernández (2018 Angels)
- P Raul Alcántara (2016-17 Athletics)
- P Chris Flexen (2017-19 Mets)
Hanwha Eagles
Kia Tigers
- P Drew Gagnon (2018-19 Mets)
- OF Preston Tucker (2015-16 Astros; ’18 Braves, Reds)
- P Aaron Brooks (2014-15 Royals; ’15, ’18-19 Athletics, ’19 Orioles)
Kiwoom Heroes
- P Eric Jokisch (2014 Cubs)
- P Jake Brigham (2015 Braves)
- UT Taylor Motter (2016 Rays, ’17-18 Mariners, ’18 Twins)
- 1B ByungHo Park (2016 Twins)
KT Wiz
- P Odrisamer Despaigne (2014-15 Padres; ’16 Orioles; ’16-18 Marlins; ’18 Angels, ’19 White Sox)
- 3B Jae-gyun Hwang (2017 Giants)
- P William Cuevas (2016 Red Sox; ’17 Tigers; ’18 Red Sox)
LG Twins
- P Casey Kelly (2012, ’15 Padres; ’16 Braves; ’18 Giants)
- 1B Dae-ho Lee (2016 Mariners)
- P Tyler Wilson (2015-17 Orioles)
- OF Hyun Soo Kim (2016-17 Orioles; ’17 Phillies)
Lotte Giants
- P Dan Straily (2012-14 Athletics; ’14 Cubs; ’15 Astros; ’16 Reds; ’17-18 Marlins; ’19 Orioles)
- P Adrian Sampson (2016 Mariners; ’18-19 Rangers)
- 2B/SS Dixon Machado (2015-18 Tigers)
NC Dinos
Samsung Lions
- P Seunghwan Oh (2016-17 Cardinals; ’18 Blue Jays; ’18-19 Rockies)
- IF Tyler Saladino (2015-18 White Sox; ’18-19 Brewers)
- P Ben Lively (2017-18 Phillies; ’18-19 Royals)
- P David Buchanan (2014-15 Phillies)
SK Wyverns
- P Nick Kingham (2018-19 Pirates; ’19 Blue Jays)
- 1B/OF Jamie Romak (2014 Dodgers; ’15 Diamondbacks)
- P Ricardo Pinto (2017 Phillies; ’19 Rays)