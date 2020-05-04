Blake Snell is MLB’s video game champ

For the past month or so 30 ballplayers have been competing in what, in these insane times, is the closest thing to actual baseball this side of the Pacific Ocean: a video game tournament. Specifically, the “MLB The Show Players League,” which, as the name suggests, involves players playing the game “MLB The Show” against one another.

As of last night, the league has a winner: Blake Snell of the Tampa Bay Rays, who defeated Lucas Giolito of the White Sox in a three-game sweep of their best-of-five championship.

In addition to the thrill of victory and the agony of defeat for those involved, there was a charitable purpose too, as the tournament raised money for the players’ local Boys & Girls Clubs. Thanks to Snell’s win, the Boys & Girls Club of the Suncoast will receive a $25,000 donation. All of the other Boys & Girls Club affiliates for the 29 other players got $5,000 donations from MLB and Sony.

Congratulations Blake Snell:

Raise the banner.

