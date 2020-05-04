Blake Snell is MLB’s video game champ

For the past month or so 30 ballplayers have been competing in what, in these insane times, is the closest thing to actual baseball this side of the Pacific Ocean: a video game tournament. Specifically, the “MLB The Show Players League,” which, as the name suggests, involves players playing the game “MLB The Show” against one another.
As of last night, the league has a winner: Blake Snell of the Tampa Bay Rays, who defeated Lucas Giolito of the White Sox in a three-game sweep of their best-of-five championship.
In addition to the thrill of victory and the agony of defeat for those involved, there was a charitable purpose too, as the tournament raised money for the players’ local Boys & Girls Clubs. Thanks to Snell’s win, the Boys & Girls Club of the Suncoast will receive a $25,000 donation. All of the other Boys & Girls Club affiliates for the 29 other players got $5,000 donations from MLB and Sony.
Congratulations Blake Snell:
The KBO League, South Korea’s highest professional baseball league, will begin its regular season in about nine hours from the time of this posting. ESPN will broadcast the games “generally on ESPN2 and the ESPN App.”
For many Americans, who only watch Major League Baseball, watching Korean baseball will bring in a whole host of unknown faces and talents. There are, however, a handful of former major leaguers currently on KBO rosters. If you’re looking for a familiar face, you may find one here:
Doosan Bears
- 1B José Miguel Fernández (2018 Angels)
- P Raul Alcántara (2016-17 Athletics)
- P Chris Flexen (2017-19 Mets)
Hanwha Eagles
Kia Tigers
- P Drew Gagnon (2018-19 Mets)
- OF Preston Tucker (2015-16 Astros; ’18 Braves, Reds)
- P Aaron Brooks (2014-15 Royals; ’15, ’18-19 Athletics, ’19 Orioles)
Kiwoom Heroes
- P Eric Jokisch (2014 Cubs)
- P Jake Brigham (2015 Braves)
- UT Taylor Motter (2016 Rays, ’17-18 Mariners, ’18 Twins)
- 1B ByungHo Park (2016 Twins)
KT Wiz
- P Odrisamer Despaigne (2014-15 Padres; ’16 Orioles; ’16-18 Marlins; ’18 Angels, ’19 White Sox)
- 3B Jae-gyun Hwang (2017 Giants)
- P William Cuevas (2016 Red Sox; ’17 Tigers; ’18 Red Sox)
LG Twins
- P Casey Kelly (2012, ’15 Padres; ’16 Braves; ’18 Giants)
- 1B Dae-ho Lee (2016 Mariners)
- P Tyler Wilson (2015-17 Orioles)
- OF Hyun Soo Kim (2016-17 Orioles; ’17 Phillies)
Lotte Giants
- P Dan Straily (2012-14 Athletics; ’14 Cubs; ’15 Astros; ’16 Reds; ’17-18 Marlins; ’19 Orioles)
- P Adrian Sampson (2016 Mariners; ’18-19 Rangers)
- 2B/SS Dixon Machado (2015-18 Tigers)
NC Dinos
Samsung Lions
- P Seunghwan Oh (2016-17 Cardinals; ’18 Blue Jays; ’18-19 Rockies)
- IF Tyler Saladino (2015-18 White Sox; ’18-19 Brewers)
- P Ben Lively (2017-18 Phillies; ’18-19 Royals)
- P David Buchanan (2014-15 Phillies)
SK Wyverns
- P Nick Kingham (2018-19 Pirates; ’19 Blue Jays)
- 1B/OF Jamie Romak (2014 Dodgers; ’15 Diamondbacks)
- P Ricardo Pinto (2017 Phillies; ’19 Rays)