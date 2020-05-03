Getty Images

Matt Keough, former A’s pitcher and executive, dies at 64

Associated PressMay 3, 2020, 4:39 AM EDT
4 Comments

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) Matt Keough, the former Oakland Athletics pitcher and special assistant, has died. He was 64.

The Athletics announced the death Saturday night without providing details.

“Matt was a great baseball man and a proud Oakland A,” Billy Beane, the team’s executive vice president of baseball operations, said in a statement.

“He had an incredible passion for the game and we were lucky to have him and his wealth of knowledge alongside us for the years he worked as a special assistant. He left an unforgettable impression on everyone he touched in baseball. Our sincere condolences are with the entire Keough family tonight.”

Keough was an American League All-Star as a rookie in 1978 and was selected AL Comeback Player of the Year in 1980. He was 58-84 with a 4.17 ERA with Oakland (1977-83), the New York Yankees (1983), St. Louis (1985), Chicago Cubs (1986) and Houston (1986), then went 45-44 with a 3/73 ERA in Japan with Hanshin (1987-90).

Keough’s father, Marty and uncle, Joe, were major league outfielders.

Former A’s minor leaguer Miguel Marte dies of COVID-19 complications

RingCentral Coliseum
Getty Images
By Craig CalcaterraMay 1, 2020, 4:50 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Oakland Athletics have announced that a former minor league player, Miguel Marte, has died from complications brought on by COVID-19. He passed away on Tuesday. He was 30 years-old.

Marte played catcher, first base and outfield in the A’s organization from 2008 through 12, advancing to A-ball. He hit a combined .251 with 16 homers and 117 RBI.

GoFundMe has been created to support Marte’s family. He is survived by his wife, Jasmin, twin girls and a young son.