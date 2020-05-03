John Gibbons: ‘I think I’ve gotten a bad rap’

This past offseason, the Angels, Cubs, Giants, Mets, Pirates, Phillies, Padres, and Royals were all looking to fill their vacant managerial positions. Former Blue Jays manager John Gibbons, who did not manage in 2019, was unable to secure any in-person interviews for any of those positions, Gregor Chisolm of the Toronto Star reports. It wasn’t until two separate Major League Baseball investigations into cheating allegations against the Astros and Red Sox, which resulted in an additional two managerial openings, that Gibbons was able to score an in-person interview.
Gibbons believes he has gotten a bad reputation as an anti-analytics manager who can’t get along with younger players. He said, “It’s obvious what’s going on, teams going with more youth. But I think I’ve gotten a bad rap. I’m not anti-analytics. Think about all the stuff we did. We hit José Bautista first, we did all the shifts like everybody else. I played Troy Glaus at shortstop when we had fly ball pitchers going.”
Gibbons conceded he made some comments during his tenure that likely didn’t help his reputation. However, he justified it by saying, “I question and I debate to find out the best way to do things. If I’m the one who has to answer for something, I also have to call my own shots. Every manager should.”
Through two separate stints with the Blue Jays totaling 11 seasons, one between 2004-08 and the other from 2013-18, Gibbons led his team to a 793-789 (.501) record. The Jays made the playoffs twice, losing the ALCS in 2015 and ’16 to the Royals and Indians, respectively.
It’s highly unlikely we will see many managerial openings going into the 2021, whether or not there is a season of some sort this year. Gibbons is currently a national amateur scouting crosschecker for the Braves. He may be in that role for a couple of years before more managing jobs open up.
On an episode of Inside Corner last week with teammate Marco Gonzales and play-by-play broadcaster Aaron Goldsmith, Mariners catcher Tom Murphy was asked what it would be like to play baseball games with no fans in attendance. Murphy said, “Without any crowd noise, the hitter’s going to know exactly where I’m at. That’s without question. I’m almost terrified of it because how are you going to throw a fastball in at any point?” Gonzales chimed in, “You’re not.”
It’s a point that hasn’t been brought up often, if at all, in discussions about kicking off the baseball season some time this summer. Lots of other aspects have been rightfully brought up, such as accounting for pay and service time, testing players regularly for coronavirus, limiting their exposure to society at large, etc. However, the game itself may be impacted in many other subtle ways.
In 2015, the Orioles hosted the White Sox in what is to date the only Major League Baseball game played without fans in attendance. Caleb Joseph caught the game and mentioned a bunch of weird things he noticed throughout the course of the afternoon. Per The Athletic’s Kaitlyn McGrath, Joseph said he could hear conversations going on in the opposing dugout. He could also hear Gary Thorne calling the game in the broadcast booth above the field.
“It was so quiet that I could hear him in the press box (above), where he broadcast the games, saying, ‘and the 2-1 pitch on the way’ as it’s happening. I could hear him calling it. I felt like I was not only living the game but watching and listening to it at the same time,” Joseph said.
Some players feed off of the energy fans provide. Joseph likened going from playing in front of fans to playing in front of no fans to having coffee in the morning to start your day, then having to do it without coffee. Even fans of opposing teams can provide players an adrenaline rush, Joseph noted.
We have heard, among the many hypothesized ways MLB can salvage a 2020 season, that players will get an abbreviated spring training to get back into playing shape. Rosters would be adjusted to account for starting pitchers not being as able to pitch deep into games. Along with the potential for players to overhear strategy as well as catcher positioning, stats created during this time will have to be taken with a grain of salt.