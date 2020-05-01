MLB, Umpires come to an agreement on 2020 pay

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Yesterday Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported that Major League Baseball and the MLB Umpires Association were negotiating a modification to their collective bargaining agreement that would reduce umps’ pay for the 2020 season. If no agreement could be reached, umpires would not be paid.

Well, they’ve reached an agreement. Nightengale reports that the umpires will receive about a 30% pay cut, but it does mean that they’ll be paid regardless of whether or not the season is played. They’ll also get a 20% cut in their per diems should the season happen.

In regular circumstances, umpire salaries range from $110,000 to $432,800.

