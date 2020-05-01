Getty Images

Mitch McConnell calls Rob Manfred to push for baseball’s return

By Craig CalcaterraMay 1, 2020, 11:32 AM EDT
As Major League Baseball considers any number of plans and scenarios to return, it’s probably worth noting that there is more to the push for its resumption than just the sport’s own personal interest. There is, and will increasingly be, political pressure for baseball to come back.

If you doubt that, note that Senate Majority Mitch McConnell was interviewed by a Louisville radio station yesterday and, during the interview, said that he called MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred to push for baseball’s return.

“I called the commissioner of baseball a couple of weeks ago and I said, ‘America needs baseball. It’s the sign of getting back to normal. Any chance?’” McConnell said. He added, “It would be a great morale booster for the country and an indication that we’re going to begin to get back to normal.”

It’s hard to disagree with McConnell when he says that people would be happy for baseball to return. But given how there is an increasingly strong push from certain corners of America’s political class to simply re-open, regardless of what public health officials recommend, it’s not unreasonable to be wary of re-opening advice that is primarily symbolic or even political in nature as opposed to advice grounded in medical and scientific expertise. What is safe vs. what is unsafe is not a matter of mere opinion and one cannot defeat a pandemic via symbolism.

Anyway, That report came out yesterday evening. Also yesterday evening:

Ultimately, when baseball settles on a plan to return, it will be obligated to justify its plans scientifically and medically. Here’s hoping that, and not pressure from the likes of Mitch McConnell, is what leads the decision making process.

Former A’s minor leaguer Miguel Marte dies of COVID-19 complications

By Craig CalcaterraMay 1, 2020, 4:50 PM EDT
The Oakland Athletics have announced that a former minor league player, Miguel Marte, has died from complications brought on by COVID-19. He passed away on Tuesday. He was 30 years-old.

Marte played catcher, first base and outfield in the A’s organization from 2008 through 12, advancing to A-ball. He hit a combined .251 with 16 homers and 117 RBI.

GoFundMe has been created to support Marte’s family. He is survived by his wife, Jasmin, twin girls and a young son.