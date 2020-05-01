Getty Images

Mitch McConnell called Rob Manfred to push for baseball’s return

By Craig CalcaterraMay 1, 2020, 11:32 AM EDT
22 Comments

As Major League Baseball considers any number of plans and scenarios to return, it’s probably worth noting that there is more to the push for its resumption than just the sport’s own personal interest. There is, and will increasingly be, political pressure for baseball to come back.

If you doubt that, note that Senate Majority Mitch McConnell was interviewed by a Louisville radio station yesterday and, during the interview, said that he called MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred to push for baseball’s return.

“I called the commissioner of baseball a couple of weeks ago and I said, ‘America needs baseball. It’s the sign of getting back to normal. Any chance?’” McConnell said. He added, “It would be a great morale booster for the country and an indication that we’re going to begin to get back to normal.”

It’s hard to disagree with McConnell when he says that people would be happy for baseball to return. But given how there is an increasingly strong push from certain corners of America’s political class to simply re-open, regardless of what public health officials recommend, it’s not unreasonable to be wary of re-opening advice that is primarily symbolic or even political in nature as opposed to advice grounded in medical and scientific expertise. What is safe vs. what is unsafe is not a matter of mere opinion and one cannot defeat a pandemic via symbolism.

Anyway, That report came out yesterday evening. Also yesterday evening:

Ultimately, when baseball settles on a plan to return, it will be obligated to justify its plans scientifically and medically. Here’s hoping that, and not pressure from the likes of Mitch McConnell, is what leads the decision making process.

Indians pitcher Emmanuel Clase suspended 80 games for PEDs

Getty Images
By Craig CalcaterraMay 1, 2020, 3:46 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Major League Baseball just announced that Cleveland Indians pitcher Emmanuel Clase has received an 80-game suspension without pay after testing positive for Boldenone, a performance-enhancing substance, in violation of Major League Baseball’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.

Clase pitched in 21 games for the Texas Rangers last year, posting a 2.31 ERA and a K/BB ratio of 21/6 in 21.3 innings. His calling card is triple-digit heat, which is what made the Indians pull the trigger on the trade of Corey Kluber back in December, with Clase and Delino DeShields Jr. as the return.

Now they’ll be without him for what will almost certainly be the vast majority of a truncated at best 2020 season.

The Indians have released a statement:

We were disappointed to learn of today’s suspension of Emmanuel Clase for violating Major League Baseball’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.  We fully support Major League Baseball’s policy and its efforts to eliminate performance-enhancing drugs from our game.  We have been in contact with Emmanuel, and we will welcome him back after the discipline has been served. Per the protocol outlined by Major League Baseball’s Collective Bargaining Agreement, we will not comment further on the circumstances surrounding this announcement.

 