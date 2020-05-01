Former A’s minor leaguer Miguel Marte dies of COVID-19 complications

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Oakland Athletics have announced that a former minor league player, Miguel Marte, has died from complications brought on by COVID-19. He passed away on Tuesday. He was 30 years-old.

Marte played catcher, first base and outfield in the A’s organization from 2008 through 12, advancing to A-ball. He hit a combined .251 with 16 homers and 117 RBI.

A GoFundMe has been created to support Marte’s family. He is survived by his wife, Jasmin, twin girls and a young son.