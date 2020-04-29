Yadier Molina
Mark Brown/Getty Images

Yadier Molina wants to play two more years, perhaps not with Cardinals

By Bill BaerApr 29, 2020, 4:05 PM EDT
Per ESPN’s Marly Rivera, Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina wants to play two more seasons and is willing to sign with another team if he and the Cardinals can’t agree on a contract extension. Molina said, “I previously said that if it wasn’t with St. Louis, that I would go home. If we were unable to come to an extension agreement, that I would retire. But the situation with this pandemic has changed everything. Right now, I’m thinking of playing tow more years.”

Molina added, “Obviously, St. Louis is my first option. But if they don’t sign me, then I’m willing to go into free agency. This situation has changed my mentality, and all I want to do is play.”

Back in mid-March, just before spring training was shut down due to the coronavirus (COVID-19), the Cardinals and Molina were reportedly discussing an extension. It doesn’t seem as if there have been any ongoing talks since then.

Last year, in his age-36 season, Molina hit .270/.312/.399 with 10 home runs and 57 RBI over 452 plate appearances. He threw out just 27 percent of attempted base-stealers, one percent above the league average but 13 percent below his career average. It’s clear Molina’s skills are on the decline. The Cardinals may not want to pay a premium for the final two years of his career with prospect Andrew Knizner waiting in the wings.

Hall of Fame officially reschedules 2020 induction ceremony to 2021

Larry Walker
Mike Stobe/Getty Images
By Bill BaerApr 29, 2020, 5:02 PM EDT
Yesterday, Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY Sports reported that the Hall of Fame induction ceremony scheduled for this summer in Cooperstown, New York was likely to be cancelled due to coronavirus (COVID-19) concerns. Today, the Hall of Fame made an official announcement saying the same and adding that the ceremony will be rescheduled to the same day as the 2021 induction ceremony on July 25.

Derek Jeter, Larry Walker, Ted Simmons, and Marvin Miller (posthumously) were set to be inducted into the Hall of Fame this July. They, their family and friends, and their fans will have to wait one more year.

It is very obviously the right call for the Hall of Fame to make this decision. Nightengale estimated close to 100,000 people would descend upon Cooperstown, creating a breeding ground for the coronavirus to spread easily and quickly. A sizable portion of that group would include older people — including other Hall of Famers — who are more susceptible to the virus.