Teams announce ticket refund policies for games postponed by coronavirus

Major League Baseball and its 30 clubs, among others, were recently named as defendants in a lawsuit over ticket refunds for games postponed by the coronavirus (COVID-19). As a result, the league announced that it would let teams decide on an individual basis how to approach refunding fans for tickets.

Today, a handful of teams announced their ticket refund policies.

Boston Red Sox

Fans who purchased tickets directly from the Red Sox can receive a full refund, receive a credit to their account to be used for the 2020 and/or ’21 seasons, or exchange their tickets for a future game this season. Season ticket holders can do the same and will also receive a 10 percent bonus credit for impacted games.

Chicago Cubs

Fans who purchased tickets for games scheduled in March, April, and May can receive an account credit as well as a five percent bonus, or a full refund.

Chicago White Sox

Fans who purchased tickets for games between March 26 and May 31 will receive a credit for tickets, parking passes, and Huntington Bank Stadium Club passes as well as a five percent bonus credit. They may also elect to receive full refunds.

Cincinnati Reds

Fans can apply the value of games scheduled in March, April, and May towards 2021 tickets or get a refund. Season ticket holders who get a refund will also get a 10 percent bonus credit.

Cleveland Indians

Fans who purchased tickets for games scheduled in March and April can receive a “flexible bonus credit” towards 2020 and ’21 games which includes a 10 percent bonus credit. Season ticket holders can use their credit towards 2021 packages which will contain “additional exclusive renewal incentives.” Fans can also request a full refund.

Houston Astros

Fans who purchased tickets scheduled between the start of the season and May 31 can receive a full refund or receive account credit. Fans with full season ticket packages can choose to have the credit applied to 2021 ticket packages. Those that do will get a price lock based on 2020 prices.

Minnesota Twins

Fans who purchased single-game tickets will automatically get a full credit on their account to be used towards 2020 regular season games. They can also get a full refund.

Oakland Athletics

Fans who purchased tickets for games in March, April, and May can get a full refund or account credit to be used in 2021. Those that get an account credit instead of a refund will get a five percent discount towards 2021 games.

Philadelphia Phillies

Fans who bought tickets for games scheduled in April and May can receive a credit to their account to be used for future games in 2020 and ’21, or they can get a full refund.

San Francisco Giants

Fans who bought single-game tickets can get a full refund or an account credit for 2021 tickets at “exclusive preferred pricing levels.” Fans who bought season tickets as well as suite, group, and premium tickets can also opt for an account credit and receive a five percent bonus credit.

. . .

We should be seeing more teams announcing their policies soon. There seems to be a theme with the additional credit, so it wouldn’t be surprising to see more teams adopt that show of good will towards their fans who opt not to receive a refund. Some teams are including May games as part of those eligible for refunds. Others, like the Indians, aren’t.

