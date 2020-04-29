Eliminate MLB leagues
Latest weird suggestion: a radically-realigned three-division league

By Craig CalcaterraApr 29, 2020, 7:37 AM EDT
As noted yesterday, baseball doesn’t have any set ideas on what it will look like once it returns. It has thrown a lot of spaghetti against the wall to see what sticks, but it continues to be in brainstorming stage.

Which is fine. I’d rather they brainstorm — the more public the brainstorming the better — so people who are affected by it directly can actually weigh in on the plans rather than have four guys in a room just declare that “X is going to happen.” Plus, it’s kind of fun to see some radical ideas tossed about.

The latest radical idea came out last night when Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported that MLB has thought about starting in late June or early July with both the NL and AL totally scrapped and, in their places, a three-division setup consisting of 10 teams each with games being played in the actual home ballparks with no fans present.

The plan, Nightengale says, would eliminate the need for players to be in isolation and would allow them to still play at their home ballparks. At the same time, it would greatly reduce travel.

The setup would look like so, at least tentatively:

  • EAST: Yankees, Mets, Red Sox, Nationals, Orioles, Phillies, Pirates, Blue Jays, Rays, Marlins
  • CENTRAL: Cubs, White Sox, Brewers, Cardinals, Royals, Reds, Indians, Twins, Braves, Tigers
  • WEST: Dodgers, Angels, Giants, Athletics, Padres, Diamondbacks, Rockies, Rangers, Astros, Mariners

As far as split-up, I’d probably switch the Pirates and Braves, partially for geography, partially because it just feels wrong for the former to not be in the Central and the latter to not be in the East. Of course the Braves played in the National League West for like 25 years and the Pirates played in the NL East when divisions started in 1969, so what do I know?

As far as format, Nightengale says that the 10 teams in each division would only each another during the regular season. His sources say that they think they could get a 100 or 110-game season in under such a plan.

Again: we’re in brainstorming mode, so it’s probably not worth getting too invested, one way or another, on any plans like this we see. Still, I’m guessing players and team employees would prefer something like this to any of the Arizona/Florida based plans as it would at least allow them to stay in their homes and would prevent more complicated quarantining procedures we’ve heard talked about in other plans.

The biggest obstacle, of course, would be whether the states and cities in which all 30 teams would sign off on such a thing. My gut tells me, based on the handful of reopening timetables we’ve seen released by governors so far, such a thing could happen. If there are no fans, after all, how different would holding these games be than, say, opening an office or a distribution center?

I don’t know. Answers to that are best left to public health experts. For now, though, this at least gives us something interesting to discuss.

This summer’s Hall of Fame induction ceremony likely to be postponed

By Bill BaerApr 28, 2020, 5:50 PM EDT
Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY Sports reports that this summer’s Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Cooperstown, New York is expected to be postponed. Derek Jeter, Larry Walker, Ted Simmons, and Marvin Miller were to be inducted.

While some states are beginning to reopen their local economies after taking precautions due to coronavirus (COVID-19), postponing the 2020 Hall of Fame induction ceremony is a natural risk-avoidance step. Hall of Fame outfielder Andre Dawson said to Nightengale, “How could you have an induction ceremony? I wouldn’t want to see it happen. You got to look at well-being of people. You look at the older guys that come here. Think about the crowd. It’s just way too risky.”

Nightengale notes that close to 100,000 people were expected to descend upon the small town this summer for the ceremony. The Hall of Fame is expected to make an official announcement on the matter some time this week.

The Hall of Fame will likely combine the inductions of the 2020 and 2021 classes next summer. Curt Schilling received 70 percent of the vote last time, just shy of the 75 percent needed for enshrinement. He’ll be joined on the ballot by a host of newcomers including Mark Buehrle, Tim Hudson, Torii Hunter, and Barry Zito. Roger Clemens and Barry Bonds will also be on the ballot once again after receiving just north of 60 percent last time around.