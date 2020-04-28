Pirates suspended contributions to employees’ 401Ks

Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY Sports reports that this summer’s Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Cooperstown, New York is expected to be postponed. Derek Jeter, Larry Walker, Ted Simmons, and Marvin Miller were to be inducted.

While some states are beginning to reopen their local economies after taking precautions due to coronavirus (COVID-19), postponing the 2020 Hall of Fame induction ceremony is a natural risk-avoidance step. Hall of Fame outfielder Andre Dawson said to Nightengale, “How could you have an induction ceremony? I wouldn’t want to see it happen. You got to look at well-being of people. You look at the older guys that come here. Think about the crowd. It’s just way too risky.”

Nightengale notes that close to 100,000 people were expected to descend upon the small town this summer for the ceremony. The Hall of Fame is expected to make an official announcement on the matter some time this week.

The Hall of Fame will likely combine the inductions of the 2020 and 2021 classes next summer. Curt Schilling received 70 percent of the vote last time, just shy of the 75 percent needed for enshrinement. He’ll be joined on the ballot by a host of newcomers including Mark Buehrle, Tim Hudson, Torii Hunter, and Barry Zito. Roger Clemens and Barry Bonds will also be on the ballot once again after receiving just north of 60 percent last time around.

Follow @Baer_Bill