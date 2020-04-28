MLB to allow teams to refund fans for tickets to lost games

Last week we wrote about a lawsuit filed against Major League Baseball and its 30 clubs arising out of their keeping ticket money for 2020 games despite the fact that those games are not going to be played. The justification in MLB’s mind was that these games were considered postponed, not canceled, thereby allowing teams to hold on to that cash. They were presumably planning to offer credit for tickets in 2021 in exchange.
Today, likely realizing that more lawsuits, fan displeasure, and, possibly, political pressure will come their way if they maintain that stance, Major League Baseball said that it is allowing teams to offer refunds to fans for games not played. It’ll be optional, with each team being allowed to set its own policy.
As noted this morning, baseball is optimistic that games will be played this year, but there is absolutely no plan in place. Practically speaking these games will be cancelled, not postponed, even if they play some portion of the season in neutral locations.
Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY Sports reports that this summer’s Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Cooperstown, New York is expected to be postponed. Derek Jeter, Larry Walker, Ted Simmons, and Marvin Miller were to be inducted.
While some states are beginning to reopen their local economies after taking precautions due to coronavirus (COVID-19), postponing the 2020 Hall of Fame induction ceremony is a natural risk-avoidance step. Hall of Fame outfielder Andre Dawson said to Nightengale, “How could you have an induction ceremony? I wouldn’t want to see it happen. You got to look at well-being of people. You look at the older guys that come here. Think about the crowd. It’s just way too risky.”
Nightengale notes that close to 100,000 people were expected to descend upon the small town this summer for the ceremony. The Hall of Fame is expected to make an official announcement on the matter some time this week.
The Hall of Fame will likely combine the inductions of the 2020 and 2021 classes next summer. Curt Schilling received 70 percent of the vote last time, just shy of the 75 percent needed for enshrinement. He’ll be joined on the ballot by a host of newcomers including Mark Buehrle, Tim Hudson, Torii Hunter, and Barry Zito. Roger Clemens and Barry Bonds will also be on the ballot once again after receiving just north of 60 percent last time around.