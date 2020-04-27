J.R. Richard
This Day in Transaction History: Astros part ways with J.R. Richard

By Bill BaerApr 27, 2020, 5:10 PM EDT
With some of the recent “This Day in Transaction History” posts I’ve done, I have examined some players whose careers were sadly derailed or cut short. Dontrelle Willis and Carlos Quentin were among them — stars that shone brightly but for a short period of time due to injuries or other reasons.

Former Astros pitcher J.R. Richard is another. The right-hander was released by the Astros on this day in 1984, four years after suffering a stroke and valiantly attempting to make a comeback.

Richard broke out as a 26-year-old in 1976, winning 20 games and posting a 2.75 ERA. While those numbers were nice, he was an incomplete pitcher as he led the league in walks with 151 and only struck out 214 batters over 291 innings. Richard would gradually get better and better, culminating in a dominant 1979 season in which he went 18-13 with a 2.71 ERA and a 313/98 K/BB ratio across 292 1/3 innings. It was his second consecutive 300-strikeout season and he finished third in NL Cy Young voting. Despite Richard’s performance, the Astros narrowly lost the NL West division to the Reds.

Richard, 30 years old in 1980, got off to a blistering start. Through 16 starts, he had a 1.96 ERA with 115 strikeouts and 39 walks over 110 1/3 innings. He was looking like a Cy Young winner. Unfortunately, in a July 14 start against the Braves, Richard started experiencing vision problems and had trouble moving his pitching arm, exiting the game with one out in the fourth inning. It would be the final start of his career, which just seemed to be taking off. He suffered three separate strokes on July 30 while he was warming up in the outfield before a game.

Despite losing Richard for the season, the Astros marched on, winning the division and reaching the playoffs for the first time in franchise history. The Astros narrowly lost the five-game Championship Series to the Phillies in what is still one of the most tense playoff series of all time. The Phillies won the decisive Game 5 by an 8-7 margin over 10 innings of play.

Richard would spend the next four years attempting to return to the majors to pitch, but he didn’t quite get there. He tossed 66 1/3 innings between Single-A Daytona Beach and Triple-A Tucson in 1982, but posted a disastrous 6.78 ERA which included 42 walks alongside just 41 strikeouts. The next year, he pitched for the Astros’ rookie league team. His results were better, but he was still not pitching at a major league level quite yet. The Astros re-signed Richard for the ’84 season, giving him one more go, but it didn’t work out and he was released.

Braves legend and two-time MVP Dale Murphy described Richard as “one of the toughest pitchers around.” John Royal of the Houston Press recalls Murphy being asked which pitcher was the toughest he had ever faced in his career. Royal wrote, “Without hesitation, he answered J.R. Richard.” Back then, pitchers throwing 100 MPH was quite rare. Richard did it seemingly effortlessly.

Richard ended his 10-year career having gone 107-71 with a 3.15 ERA and 1,493 strikeouts over 1,606 innings. He is one of only 15 pitchers with multiple 300-strikeout seasons. One wonders what Richard might have been able to accomplish had he been able to not only complete the 1980 season, but pitch into his mid- and late-30’s.

Sadly, Richard fell on even harder times once his playing days were officially over. He was living under a Houston overpass in the mid-1990’s, but has thankfully bounced back since then.

Report: There will be Major League Baseball this year

By Bill BaerApr 27, 2020, 4:05 PM EDT
This morning, ESPN’s Jeff Passan went over many details involving a potential return of Major League Baseball this summer. Passan said baseball “will return,” though added the caveat that all of the important details remain unknown. He believes that both the players and the owners are incentivized to have a season of some sort in 2020.

We’ve written about many of the ideas being floated over the past couple of months. The general theme is that teams will congregate in an area or areas. Those areas could include Arizona, Texas, and Florida, among others. Players will have an abbreviated spring training, likely just several weeks, and then meaningful baseball will begin with expanded rosters. Depending on when the season starts and how deep into the fall the powers that be want the season to go, we could be looking at 100 games or 80 games or something along those lines. The number of teams that gain entry into the postseason could be the usual 10, or there could be more. There could just be a “giant playoff,” as Passan surmises, instead of a season if the logistics don’t work out ideally.

As Passan notes, playing baseball will require the players to live in isolation for an extended period of time, away from their families. The same would be required of all of the people in their webs responsible for their well-being: coaches, trainers, chefs, bus drivers, hotel staff. TV crews, broadcasters, journalists, and other tertiary people would also likely have to live in temporary isolation. And they would all have to undergo constant testing. The U.S. has a shortage of testing, so Major League Baseball constantly testing all involved would ostensibly be taking tests out of more deserving hands like hospitals. Passan suggests MLB could borrow Serie A’s tactic for that: for every one test kid used, it donates five.

Then there’s the issue of pay. Teams are staring down the barrel of huge losses this year, so having some semblance of a season – even without fans in attendance – will help stop the hemorrhaging. New York governor Andrew Cuomo recently suggested that if a season were to be held, players would need to agree to further pay cuts, an idea at which the union rightly balked. Players could agree to defer their money (with interest) not unlike, say, Bobby Bonilla.

We all want some semblance of normalcy to return. Watching baseball during the summer would be a big part of that. It could even, as Passan adroitly highlights, serve as a tremendous marketing opportunity for the sport, which has had trouble for most of this millennium keeping up with the likes of the NFL and marketing its stars. As the only major sport in town against a backdrop of nothingness, MLB would stand out. People might actually be able to recognize Mike Trout and Mookie Betts and a new generation of baseball fans could be won.

All this being said, there are a ton of ways this could all go sideways. What happens if a player comes down with coronavirus? Does the league shut down operations immediately? What if it’s someone in the sphere, like a trainer or a hotel worker? What if, after part of the country reopens for business, a second coronavirus wave hits, causing life to come to a screeching halt again? What if players and owners can’t come to an agreement on all of the details, which only leads to a widening fissure with negotiations for a new collective bargaining agreement coming up in the near future? What if preexisting agreements can’t be amended such that the league and its individual teams are losing more in expenses than they are taking in with revenues?

It’s a tricky, unprecedented time for Major League Baseball. There are so many i’s to dot and t’s to cross. But Passan seems fairly confident that there will be a MLB season. Let’s hope there is and that the league can pull off its implementation safely and securely.