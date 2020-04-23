Red Sox manager Ron Roenicke’s ‘interim’ tag is removed

I missed this yesterday, probably because I was reeling from how underwhelmed I was by the “discipline” visited upon the Boston Red Sox for stealing signs, but the Red Sox are removing the “interim” tag from manager Ron Roenicke’s title.
Roenicke’s interim status was mostly because it was unclear if he would be implicated in Boston’s cheating scandal by virtue of him being a team’s coach, but since apparently no one, save an allegedly rogue employee, was implicated at all, he’s as safe as houses. At least until 2021 when Alex Cora is eligible again and could theoretically take his old job back.
Will it happen? Eh, I’d say it’s less than a 50/50 chance, but then again, I figured it’d be less than a 50/50 chance that no one besides some video replay tech would be punished too. Or that, as a team, the Red Sox would be penalized less for cheating than the other 29 teams are for, say, signing a free agent who had been given a qualifying offer.
We live in extraordinary times is what I’m saying.
We have no baseball games but that doesn’t mean that we don’t have any baseball action. It just happens to be (a) between two guys who haven’t thrown a pitch since 2007; and (b) it’s basically just name-calling on Twitter.
The first shot was fired by David Wells, who was asked who “was a MLB player from your era that was generally disliked by most other players?”
Wells’ answer, which I’ve screen-capped in case he decided to delete it later, gave an answer that may not be terribly shocking based on about a million things I’ve read or heard:
Curt Schilling was hipped to what his 2005-06 Boston Red Sox teammate said and responded. I am screen-capping his response because he blocks me and I thus can’t copy links to his tweets:
I love that Schilling’s ostensible complaint is that Wells didn’t tag him in his response. As if Schilling made a point to call, like, Hillary Clinton or Elizabeth Warren or whoever back when he had a media platform and tried to get clout by saying increasingly obnoxious things about them. Schilling is, actually, pissed off at Wells because he has a super fragile ego and he’s masking his hurt feelings via an appeal to some misguided point of internet decorum. He could just ignore it, but that’s just not his style.
Anyway, we’ll update this if someone else who hasn’t played a game since 2007 goes after a contemporary. Like if, say, Jeff Conine tears into Mike Lieberthal or something.