MLB, MiLB release a joint statement regarding their negotiations

The other day a report came out that Minor League Baseball was prepared, out of necessity, to give in to Major League Baseball’s demands that 40 minor league teams be contracted. Minor League Baseball quickly followed up with a statement that the report was inaccurate, but that negotiations were ongoing.
Just now, MLB and MiLB released a joint statement updating everyone on what’s happening. The answer, for now, is nothing:
The respective negotiating teams of Minor League Baseball and Major League Baseball held a constructive meeting on Wednesday. The parties are continuing their discussions, with the goal of concluding a mutually beneficial long-term agreement in the near future.
The fact that they’re on the same page with this sort of message just a couple of months after they were at each other’s throats, with increasingly provocative and combative public statements being issued back and forth, is quite the thing. Then again, we’re living in quite a time.
It certainly suggests to me, however, that we will soon get news of a major contraction of Minor League Baseball.
We have no baseball games but that doesn’t mean that we don’t have any baseball action. It just happens to be (a) between two guys who haven’t thrown a pitch since 2007; and (b) it’s basically just name-calling on Twitter.
The first shot was fired by David Wells, who was asked who “was a MLB player from your era that was generally disliked by most other players?”
Wells’ answer, which I’ve screen-capped in case he decided to delete it later, gave an answer that may not be terribly shocking based on about a million things I’ve read or heard:
Curt Schilling was hipped to what his 2005-06 Boston Red Sox teammate said and responded. I am screen-capping his response because he blocks me and I thus can’t copy links to his tweets:
I love that Schilling’s ostensible complaint is that Wells didn’t tag him in his response. As if Schilling made a point to call, like, Hillary Clinton or Elizabeth Warren or whoever back when he had a media platform and tried to get clout by saying increasingly obnoxious things about them. Schilling is, actually, pissed off at Wells because he has a super fragile ego and he’s masking his hurt feelings via an appeal to some misguided point of internet decorum. He could just ignore it, but that’s just not his style.
Anyway, we’ll update this if someone else who hasn’t played a game since 2007 goes after a contemporary. Like if, say, Jeff Conine tears into Mike Lieberthal or something.