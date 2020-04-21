Ferguson Jenkins
This Day in Transaction History: Phillies trade Ferguson Jenkins to Cubs

By Bill BaerApr 21, 2020, 4:40 PM EDT
Two weeks ago, I wrote about the Astros trading pitcher Curt Schilling to the Phillies back in 1992. The deal became a windfall for the Phillies as Schilling blossomed into a star while their end of the deal, pitcher Jason Grimsley, didn’t match up when all was said and done.

The Phillies have also been on the other end of some really lopsided trades. On this day in 1966, the Phillies acquired pitchers Bob Buhl and Larry Jackson from the Cubs in exchange for 1B/OF John Herrnstein, outfielder Adolfo Phillips, and pitcher Ferguson Jenkins.

Buhl, near the end of his career, would post a 4.93 ERA across 135 innings in 1966-67 for the Phillies. Jackson was also near the end of his career but finished stronger, compiling a 2.95 ERA over 752 1/3 innings for the Phillies between 1966-68.

Phillips was productive in his brief time with the Cubs, batting .256/.355/.432 across 1,577 plate appearances from 1966-69. The Cubs dealt him to the Astros in June 1969. Herrnstein came to the plate just 20 times for the Cubs, mustering just three singles and drawing three walks for a .476 OPS.

Jenkins turned the trade into a lopsided win for the Cubs. From 1967-72, Jenkins won a Cy Young Award (1971), finished in the top-three three other times, made the NL All-Star team three times, won at least 20 games in each of those seasons, and led the league in strikeouts with 273 in 1969. Jenkins made close to 40 starts in each of those seasons as well and led the league in complete games three times over his initial eight years with the Cubs.

Despite his incredible personal success, Jenkins never pitched in the postseason for the Cubs (nor, as it would turn out, with any other team). In 1973, Jenkins was feeling disillusioned with baseball. The Cubs traded him to the Rangers after he went 14-16 with a 3.89 ERA, both career-worsts. He bounced back in his first year with the Rangers, though, going 25-12 with a 2.82 ERA, finishing second in AL Cy Young balloting and fifth in MVP balloting.

Jenkins would be traded twice more. The Rangres dealt him to the Red Sox in November 1975 and the Red Sox sent him back to the Rangers in December 1977. Jenkins finished out the final two years of his career, 1982-83, back with the Cubs.

Jenkins retired with 284 wins and 3,192 strikeouts over 4,500 2/3 innings. He completed 267 games and authored 49 shutouts. Along with the hardware, Jenkins’ career numbers are quite impressive. Baseball Reference credits him with 82.2 Wins Above Replacement, in fact, which ranks 23rd among pitchers in the Hall of Fame, ahead of Bob Gibson (81.7) and slightly behind Steve Carlton (84.1). Jenkins was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1991 in his third year on the ballot.

Amusingly, the Fergie Jenkins trade isn’t even the only trade with the Cubs that went horribly wrong for the Phillies. In January 1982, the Phillies famously sent Ryne Sandberg and Larry Bowa to the Cubs in exchange for Iván de Jesus. Sandberg, of course, was a perennial All-Star and Gold Glove Award winner and frequently an MVP candidate. He would earn enshrinement in the Hall of Fame in 2005. de Jesus spent three forgettable years in Philly, posting a total of 2.9 WAR. By comparison, Sandberg put up 68 WAR over 15 seasons with the Cubs.

Minor League Baseball is prepared to accept 40-team contraction

By Craig CalcaterraApr 21, 2020, 1:51 PM EDT
Until the COVID-19 pandemic struck, one of the biggest stories of the offseason was Major League Baseball’s plan to contract 40 minor league teams. It was a plan that was met by Minor League Baseball’s staunch opposition and by mounting political pressure from presidential candidates, members of Congress, and state and local officials. It seemed like it’d be a battle that would rage for months.

Things, now, have obviously changed. From J.J. Cooper of Baseball America, reporting on negotiations over the Professional Baseball Agreement, which governs the relationship between Major League and Minor League Baseball:

When MLB and MiLB negotiators convene on a teleconference on Wednesday, multiple sources with knowledge of the negotiations say MiLB will indicate that it agrees to 120 affiliated teams in a new PBA.

Minor League Baseball, basically, has no choice.

As Cooper reported last week, Minor League Baseball is in dire straits in light of the pandemic. Unlike Major League Baseball, which has massive television, radio, Internet, real estate, and side business revenue, Minor League Baseball relies almost exclusively on ticket sales. There are, obviously, no ticket sales happening now and they are unlikely to happen at all in 2020, even if MLB manages to get its season off the ground. Even 2021 could be in question depending on the course the pandemic takes. There has been widespread speculation that, no matter what happens with the PBA, multiple minor league franchises will simply fold.

In light of this, the battle seems to be over and Major League Baseball is getting what it wanted all along. The question now is whether a new PBA will offer anything in the way of support to what remains of the minor leagues or whether the minors will be even worse off once this deal is done than they would’ve been had Major League Baseball simply gotten its way back in December.

Update (4:10 PM ET, Bill Baer): Minor League Baseball has released a statement. Via The Athletic’s Evan Drellich:

Recent articles on the negotiations between MiLB and Major League Baseball (MLB) are largely inaccurate. There have been no agreements on contraction or any other issues. MiLB looks forward to continuing the good faith negotiations with MLB tomorrow as we work toward an agreement that best ensures the future of professional baseball throughout the United States and Canada.