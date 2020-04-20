Getty Images

Today in Baseball History: Fenway Park opens

On this day in 1912 two new ballparks had their grand openings: the Red Sox’ Fenway Park in Boston and Tiger Stadium in Detroit. On this date in 1916 the Chicago Cubs played their first game at Weeghman Park — renamed Wrigley Field in 1926 — as well.

What a day for ballpark history, eh?

We’ve talked a lot about the Tigers lately, and we mentioned Weeghman/Wrigley in the Federal League post from last week. I’m sure will give both of those places some longer treatments later as well, so let’s focus today on Fenway, shall we?

The Red Sox, then known as the Boston Americans, began play as a charter member of the American League in 1901. Their park: a rickety wooden structure located at Huntington and Rogers Avenues in the Roxbury section of Boston. The site was previously a temporary location for carnivals and traveling circuses and, as such, it was commonly called the Huntington Carnival Lot. It was described at the time as “no more than an expansive wasteland made up of heavily weeded bumps and lumps.” There was a pharmaceutical company nearby and, if the wind was just right, you could smell chemicals. So that was promising.

The park itself was no great shakes either. Due to the size and shape of the parcel on which it sat, the right field fence was only 280 feet down the line and center field extended over 500 feet into the distance. To be sure, over-the-fence home runs were not a big part of the game back then, but it still created some issues. For example, there was a tool shed in center field that was in play.

You can’t see the shed here, in this photo from the 1903 World Series, but you can get the vibe of the place:

By the late aughts wooden ballparks were quickly falling out of vogue. Fires and rot made them not much more than temporary structures at a time when major league baseball was establishing itself as a permanent fixture in American life. Though only a decade old, Red Sox’ owner John Taylor considered the Huntington Avenue Grounds an embarrassment to the team and decided to build a new one.

Taylor, along with his father, Charles Taylor, were real estate magnates who owned some land in “The Fens” of Boston and sold it under the name Fenway Realty Company, giving the park its location and its name. Construction of the ballpark began in September 1911. It immediately caused the value of the team to increase, causing Taylor to sell most of his interest in the team to Jim McAleer and Robert McRoy before the place even opened up the following April.

Fenway is located along Lansdowne Street and Jersey Street in the Kenmore Square area of Boston, which then as now, includes many buildings of similar height and architecture, causing it to blend in with the neighborhood much more than your average professional sports facility does. On my first trip there — for the 2013 World Series — I walked to it from my hotel and, though I knew I was approaching it, I was rather stunned with how unassuming it is from the outside.

Fenway, like most older parks, was constructed on an asymmetrical block, which led to asymmetry in its field dimensions. It currently measures 310 feet down the left field line to the famous Green Monster, goes out to 379 feet in left center, ranges from 390 to 420 feet in center, 380 feet in right field and 302 feet down the right field line to the famous Pesky Pole. It has the smallest amount of foul territory of any park in the majors.

About those two famous traits:

  • The Green monster was not always green. Yes, the 37-foot-2-inch-high wall has been there from the beginning in order to compensate for the short distance to left, but until 1947 it was covered with advertisements (see photo below). Before being painted green that year it was simply called “the wall.” The Green Monster is famous for preventing what might be considered “cheap” home runs, while increasing the prevalence of doubles on balls off the wall. Of course, a lot of those doubles might’ve been homers in some places while a lot of high homers over the Green Monster might’ve been fly balls caught by fielders in other parks.
  • The Pesky Pole, named after Red Sox legend Johnny Pesky, is the very close-in foul pole down the right field line. Many people think it got its name by virtue of Pesky making a living by aiming hits in that direction and getting some cheapie home runs. Nope. Pesky only hit 17 career homers, only six of those came at Fenway, and only one of them, reliably anyway, can specifically be recalled as hooking around that pole. And it wasn’t even notable. Pesky had completely forgotten it until the 1960s when his former Red Sox teammate, Mel Parnell, started calling it “Pesky’s Pole” during Red Sox broadcasts, claiming that Pesky won a game for him with one of those homers late in a game. Parnell misremembered, though: Pesky hit one career homer in a Parnell start, and it came in the second inning of a Parnell no-decision. Oh well.

The first game at Fenway Park was played April 20, 1912, with mayor John F. Fitzgerald — President John F. Kennedy’s grandfather — throwing out the first pitch. The Red Sox beat the New York Highlanders 7–6 in 11 innings. Newspaper coverage of the opening of the park was below the fold, though, as continuing coverage of the Titanic sinking a few days earlier dominated the news. 

Though Fenway park was built quickly, it was also constructed very solidly, out of concrete and steel. It, along with Navin Field (eventually Tiger Stadium) in Detroit, Ebbets Field in Brooklyn and Crosley Field in Cincinnati ushered in a new ballpark age. Fenway was also built with long-term life and expansion in mind. A major renovation took place in 1934, shortly after new owner Thomas A. Yawkey took over control of the ballclub. In 1946, when Fenway’s upper deck was added, the preexisting foundation required no additional reinforcement. Lights were added in 1947. Before the 2003 season seats were added above The Green Monster.

More recently — after widespread speculation that, like so many parks of its era, Fenway would need to be demolished in favor of a new park — the current ownership group led by John Henry, Thomas Werner, and Larry Lucchino mounted a multi-year renovation that is expected to add nearly another half century on to the ballpark’s usable life. Because of that, Fenway has gotten to host a lot of good baseball of late. Since 2004 the four Red Sox teams have had their names added to baseball’s list of World Series winners. Fenway Park, meanwhile, has since seen itself added to the National Register of Historic Places.

 

Also today in baseball history:

1910: Addie Joss of Cleveland pitched the second no-hitter of his career, a 1-0 win over the White Sox in Chicago. He’d be dead in less than a year.

1939: Ted Williams plays in his first major league game. He goes 1-for-4 and hits a 400-foot double as the Boston Red Sox lose, 2-0, to New York at Yankee Stadium. It’s also the only game in which Williams and Lou Gehrig share the field.

1988: The Baltimore Orioles set a major-league record with their 14th straight defeat at the start of the season, losing to the Milwaukee Brewers, 8-6. They will go on to lose 21 straight to start the year. Despite this bad start, they lose one fewer game that year — 107 — than the 2019 Orioles. That latter team started 4-1 and lost 108.

1990: Brian Holman of the Seattle Mariners loses a perfect game against the Oakland A’s with two outs in the ninth inning when former Mariner Ken Phelps hits a pinch-hit home run. It’d be Phelps’ only home run all season long and the second to last one he’d hit in his career.

 

This Day in Transaction History: Blue Jays release Frank Thomas

Frank Thomas
Dave Sandford/Getty Images
By Bill BaerApr 20, 2020, 4:35 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Recently, I remarked — much to the chagrin of Blue Jays fans — about how weird it is to realize that José Bautista’s last at-bat in the majors came as a Phillie. Bautista played in the majors for eight different teams, but he’s remembered almost exclusively for his performance as a Blue Jay. Over 10 years with the club, he was a six-time All-Star, finished in the top-10 of AL MVP Award voting four times, and had arguably the most famous bat flip in baseball history.

The Blue Jays let Bautista go after the 2017 season as his health and performance waned into his late-30’s. Bautista would spend 2018 with three NL East teams: first the Braves, posting a .593 OPS over 12 games. Then the Mets, with which he had a .718 OPS across 83 games. He finished out the season with the Phillies, hitting .244/.404/.467 across 27 games. Bautista’s last home run came in a Phillies uniform against Rockies pitcher Antonio Senzatela. He struck out in the final at-bat of his career, also against Senzatela.

I thought about this phenomenon again after looking up Hall of Famer Frank Thomas, who was released by the Jays on this day in 2008. Thomas didn’t actually finish his career with the Jays; he finished it with the Athletics, his second stint with the club. Everyone remembers Thomas as a White Sock as he blasted 448 of his 521 career homers with them. But in ’08, his final season at the age of 40, he hit three dingers with the Jays over 16 games, then went to the A’s and hit five homers over 55 games.

Pedro Martínez is another one. Most people remember him making a name for himself in the mid-1990’s with the Expos, then rising to superstardom with the Red Sox. A smaller percentage of people might remember he started his career with the Dodgers and had a four-year stint with the Mets towards the end of his career. Fewer still remember his final year came in 2009 with the Phillies. Martínez made nine starts in ’09 for the reigning champion Phillies, all occurring in the final two months of the regular season. He was solid, posting a 3.63 ERA over 44 2/3 innings. He made an outstanding start in Game 2 of the NLCS against the Dodgers, tossing seven shutout innings on two hits and no walks. In the World Series, the Yankees rode a pair of solo home runs against Martínez en route to a 3-1 win. Martínez also started Game 6 of the World Series but lasted four innings, yielding four runs in what would be the final start of his career.

Remember Hall of Famer Larry Walker’s time as a Cardinal? The Rockies traded Walker to St. Louis in August 2004 at the age of 37. He missed the first 68 games of the season due to a groin injury, but stayed healthy and productive for the Cardinals down the stretch, posting a .953 OPS over 44 games. He finished out his contract — and his career — with the Cardinals in ’05, batting .289/.384/.502 in an even 100 games.

The final two stops of closer Billy Wagner’s career were with the Red Sox and Braves, which might make for a good trivia question. Even more surprising that Wagner was dominant until the day he called it quits, yielding just three earned runs in 13 2/3 innings with the Red Sox in 2009, then putting up a 1.43 ERA with 104 strikeouts across 69 1/3 innings with the Braves in 2010.

Does anyone remember Manny Ramírez ended his major league career wearing a Rays uniform? Ramírez appeared in only five games, banging out a lone single in 17 trips to the plate as a 39-year-old. How about that Hall of Fame closer Trevor Hoffman spent the final two seasons of his career in Milwaukee?

Who are some other prominent players who ended their careers wearing some odd-looking uniforms?