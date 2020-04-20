Brian Garfinkel/Getty Images

Louisville Slugger bat maker closes factory

Associated Press Apr 20, 2020
The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

The company that makes Louisville Slugger wood baseball bats has closed its factory, furloughed 90 percent of its employees and shut its popular museum.

Hillerich & Bradsby Co. says it has continued to cover all health care benefits for its 171 furloughed workers. The remaining 10% of employees have taken 25 percent pay cuts.

The wood bat factory closed on March 19, three days after the Louisville Slugger Museum shut. The 120-foot bat outside its headquarters now a banner across the barrel reading “Flatten the Curve.”

The 165-year-old company produces about 2 million wood Louisville Slugger bats a year at its downtown Louisville plant, with around 50,000 going to Major League Baseball.

H&B CEO John Hillerich IV told The Louisville Courier Journal that if the company doesn’t soon crank up its Pennsylvania mill – and MLB has no timetable to start its season – then some of the set to become bats might spoil.

Report: A-Rod, J-Lo to place bid on Mets

By Bill Baer Apr 20, 2020
Scott Soshnick of Variety reports that former major leaguer Álex Rodríguez and his fiancé, pop icon Jennifer Lopez, have retained JPMorgan Chase in order to raise capital for a potential bid on the Mets.

Back in December, the Mets were reportedly selling a majority stake in the club to hedge fund manager Steve Cohen for $2.6 billion. That deal, however, fell through as Cohen was unhappy that the Wilpons wanted to retain day-to-day operation of the team beyond 2025, the original agreed-upon timeline.

As Soshnick notes, Rodríguez and Lopez would need to partner up with others with deep pockets as the duo’s combined net worth is approximately $700 million.

In such a world where Rodríguez owns the Mets, his division rival would be former Yankees teammate Derek Jeter, who is CEO of the Marlins and owns a four percent share in the club.