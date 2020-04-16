Getty Images

A 2020 minor league season is getting harder to imagine even happening

By Craig CalcaterraApr 16, 2020, 9:34 AM EDT
We’ve spent so much time talking about how to go about putting on a Major League Baseball season that we haven’t talked too much about how we’d put on a minor league season.

As J.J. Cooper of Baseball America explains, however, there seems to be little hope of there even being a minor league season at all given the radically different logistical and financial considerations of minor league ball. Cooper writes that, within Minor League Baseball, “there is a near-universal acknowledgement that there are a massive amount of hurdles that have to be overcome to make any MiLB season happen.”

The problem: while big league ball can, at least theoretically, be played without fans in a handful of isolated locations, it’s not something that makes any sense for the bush leagues:

Fan-free games might work in the major leagues, where TV revenues are significant. In the minors, they are a non-starter. MiLB relies on packing fans into the stands on its most successful weekend dates and using those full houses to make up for the sparse crowds on less-attended days . . . MiLB teams rely on the fireworks nights, bobblehead giveaways and holiday weekends to produce a significant amount of their in-season revenue. Theoretically, there may be scenarios where teams see modest revenue (and potentially non-profitable games) as better than no revenue, but it’s very hard for MiLB to make sparsely attended games successful.

Cooper says it’s even worse than that, because if there is no 2020 season, minor league clubs will start 2021 in a hole, having to provide make-goods for advertisers and promotion partners who have already paid for 2020 spots and placement.

Most minor league operations already work on thin margins and some keep things together on a shoestring. A wiped out 2020 season is going to wipe some of them out completely.

Dusty Baker frustrated by ‘dwindling’ number of black baseball players

Dusty Baker
Getty Images
By Bill BaerApr 15, 2020, 8:53 PM EDT
Today is Jackie Robinson Day, commemorating the day in 1947 in which the former Dodgers second baseman broke baseball’s color barrier. His number, 42, has been retired throughout the league in 1997, though Yankees closer Mariano Rivera was allowed to continue wearing the number as he was grandfathered in. In the time since, players have begun all wearing the number 42 on Jackie Robinson Day.

Sadly, the percentage of black players in baseball has been on the decline. 7.7 percent of players on Opening Day rosters last year were black. According to SABR, black players haven’t been above 10 percent since 2004. They peaked at 18.7 percent in 1981.

Astros manager Dusty Baker is one of only two black managers in baseball along with the Dodgers’ Dave Roberts. Baker finds the lack of black players in the sport “frustrating,” Kristie Rieken of the Associated Press reports.

Baker said, “Hopefully in this decade and the next decade there will be more guys that get a chance. All they need is a chance. A lot of guys have been bypassed and overlooked.”

The issue is extremely complex and there are myriad factors for the lack of black players in baseball: political, social, and economic. Major League Baseball has, in recent years, made a concerted effort to reach out to a more diverse audience, but seeing that result in a player population change will likely take a while.