Joe Blanton
This Day in Transaction History: Athletics release Joe Blanton

By Bill BaerApr 15, 2020, 4:05 PM EDT
As mentioned yesterday, most of the days going forward will not have the most interesting transactions since most of them get done before the start of when the regular season usually starts, so you’ll have to humor me with some of these. Today’s article is not so much about the transaction but who it involved.

On this day six years ago, the Athletics released pitcher Joe Blanton, just a couple of weeks after signing him to a minor league deal. Blanton made two unimpressive appearances for Triple-A Sacramento before announcing his retirement from baseball. Of course, that would not be the end of the line for Blanton as he would come out of retirement and sign with the Royals in 2015. He would spend the next three years working as a reliever, two of them quality campaigns. Following a subpar 2017 year with the Nationals, Blanton retired again, this time for good.

As a Phillies fan, I have fond memories of Blanton though he wasn’t exactly a perennial Cy Young Award candidate. In Game 4 of the 2008 World Series against the Rays, Blanton hit a solo home run off of Edwin Jackson. It wasn’t a particularly impactful home run, as it boosted the Phillies’ lead to 6-2, and they would go on to win 10-2. However, Blanton became the first pitcher to homer in the World Series since A’s pitcher Ken Holtzman in Game 4 of the 1974 World Series against the Dodgers.

At the time, Blanton had a career OPS of .151. He would retire with a .263 OPS. The league average OPS for pitchers from 2005-17 — the span of Blanton’s career — ranged from .306 to .369. Even by pitcher hitting standards, Blanton was a subpar hitter. His hitting a home run, even off of Jackson, was extremely unlikely.

Last month, I used Phillies pitcher Vince Velasquez as a jumping-off point to discuss why I am against the DH rule. I mentioned Blanton’s home run, among other fun and unlikely feats accomplished by pitchers. Objectively, the DH rule is correct. However, subjectively, I am very much swayed by these one-in-a-blue-moon events. I would gladly trade 40 home runs by a DH and five more in the postseason for one postseason home run by a pitcher who otherwise stinks at hitting.

Since Blanton’s World Series home run 12 years ago, only three pitchers have homered in the postseason since: the Cubs’ Travis Wood in Game 2 of the 2016 NLDS against the Giants, the Cubs’ Jake Arrieta in the very next game (off of Madison Bumgarner, no less), and the Brewers’ Brandon Woodruff in Game 1 of the 2018 NLCS against Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw.

There have only been 24 home runs hit in the postseason, hit by 22 different pitchers. By comparison, there have been 23 perfect games in baseball history. Blanton did something about as rare as what Roy Halladay did against the Marlins on May 29, 2010.

‘Jeopardy!’ contestant guesses that Babe Ruth broke baseball’s color barrier

Jackie Robinson
By Bill BaerApr 15, 2020, 7:40 PM EDT
Every so often, a video will go viral in baseball circles because a Jeopardy! contestant gave a horribly wrong answer to a question pertaining to the sport. For instance, in 2017, a contestant guessed that Hack Wilson hit 191 home runs in 1930. The clip got a Deadspin post and everyone had a laugh about it.

I have generally not a fan of shaming these contestants for their wildly wrong answers. Not everyone grew up being immersed in baseball lore, so I’m hesitant to poke fun at someone for this, even if, for example, the idea of a player hitting 191 home runs in one season is funny to think about.

With that being said, a contestant on Wednesday’s episode of Jeopardy! gave such a wrong answer to an easy baseball question that I actually feel comfortable having a laugh at her expense. In the category “Unique College Courses,” host Alex Trebek read the $1,000 clue: “One of the topics covered in a Major League Baseball course at Arizona State is this player who broke the color barrier in 1947.”

The contestant Xiaoke, wearing a USC sweatshirt, buzzed in and answered, “Who is Babe Ruth?” The wrong answer caused her to drop to negative $400. Her competitor, Marshall, could be seen shaking his head in disappointment. The other contestant, Nathaniel, correctly answered, “Who is Jackie Robinson?”

Roger Cormier of Baseball Prospectus has the clip:

The question is apropos as today is Jackie Robinson Day. Robinson’s legacy is one that transcends the sport as it had wide-reaching effects on the entire country over the course of decades. Robinson’s breaking of the color barrier is taught in classrooms. It’s referenced in all kinds of pop culture. You can’t miss it. So I’m with the crowd on this one, having a chuckle at Xiaoke’s expense.

Xiaoke, however, went on to win the game, as Cormier notes. So she ultimately had the last laugh.