Bob Nutting
George Gojkovich/Getty Images

Pirates fans really aren’t happy with owner Bob Nutting

By Bill BaerApr 15, 2020, 5:10 PM EDT
8 Comments

The Pirates finished 69-93 last year, capping off another disappointing season. It marked their third sub-.500 season in four years and their third consecutive season finishing fourth or worse in the NL Central. Things were once bright in Pittsburgh as the Pirates reached the playoffs in 2013, but were nudged out of the NLDS by the Cardinals in five games. They reached the NL Wild Card game in the ensuing two years but lost both times. They haven’t come close since.

After the 2019 season, the Pirates went on to fire team president Frank Coonelly, GM Neal Huntington, manager Clint Hurdle, and pitching coach Ray Searage. They would go on to be replaced, respectively, by Travis Williams, Ben Cherington, Derek Shelton, and Oscar Marin. The Pirates were attempting to start a new chapter for the 2020 season.

The Atheltic’s Stephen J. Nesbitt polled 1,117 Pirates fans about a wide range of topics, including their enthusiasm for the 2020 season (if and when it begins) and their approval of the job owner Bob Nutting has done with the team. Most of the prompts called respondents to assign a numerical value to the question. For example, for the question, “What is your excitement level for the Pirates in 2020?” fans responded with a 1 for “I don’t care” all the way up to a 5 for “I’m extremely excited.” 22.7 percent of respondents put down a 1 and another 32.5 percent felt they were a 2. Together, ones and twos accounted for over half of the respondents.

35.7 percent of respondents put down a 1 for the prompt, “In the past five years, your interest in the pirates has…” and another 23.6 percent put down a 2. Together, they account for about three out of every five respondents.

An overwhelming 71.6 percent of respondents rated Nutting’s performance as a 1, for “poor” and another 21.4 percent categorized themselves as a 2. Only three respondents — 0.3 percent — gave Nutting a 5 and 10 (0.9%) gave him a 4.

Nesbitt also allowed fans to describe their feelings about Nutting. The most commonly used words and phrases were “cheap,” “sell the team,” “spend,” “businessman,” and “worst owner.”

PECOTA, from Baseball Prospectus, projected the Pirates to finish last in the NL Central again this year with a 70-92 record. Perhaps the club wasn’t going to write a new chapter after all.

‘Jeopardy!’ contestant guesses that Babe Ruth broke baseball’s color barrier

Jackie Robinson
STR/AFP via Getty Images
By Bill BaerApr 15, 2020, 7:40 PM EDT
1 Comment

Every so often, a video will go viral in baseball circles because a Jeopardy! contestant gave a horribly wrong answer to a question pertaining to the sport. For instance, in 2017, a contestant guessed that Hack Wilson hit 191 home runs in 1930. The clip got a Deadspin post and everyone had a laugh about it.

I have generally not a fan of shaming these contestants for their wildly wrong answers. Not everyone grew up being immersed in baseball lore, so I’m hesitant to poke fun at someone for this, even if, for example, the idea of a player hitting 191 home runs in one season is funny to think about.

With that being said, a contestant on Wednesday’s episode of Jeopardy! gave such a wrong answer to an easy baseball question that I actually feel comfortable having a laugh at her expense. In the category “Unique College Courses,” host Alex Trebek read the $1,000 clue: “One of the topics covered in a Major League Baseball course at Arizona State is this player who broke the color barrier in 1947.”

The contestant Xiaoke, wearing a USC sweatshirt, buzzed in and answered, “Who is Babe Ruth?” The wrong answer caused her to drop to negative $400. Her competitor, Marshall, could be seen shaking his head in disappointment. The other contestant, Nathaniel, correctly answered, “Who is Jackie Robinson?”

Roger Cormier of Baseball Prospectus has the clip:

The question is apropos as today is Jackie Robinson Day. Robinson’s legacy is one that transcends the sport as it had wide-reaching effects on the entire country over the course of decades. Robinson’s breaking of the color barrier is taught in classrooms. It’s referenced in all kinds of pop culture. You can’t miss it. So I’m with the crowd on this one, having a chuckle at Xiaoke’s expense.

Xiaoke, however, went on to win the game, as Cormier notes. So she ultimately had the last laugh.