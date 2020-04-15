Mike Trout, Pete Alonso to appear on “Lunch Talk Live” at noon today

There’s no baseball, but the baseball players are still out there doing things that baseball players do when there’s no baseball. Today two of the most famous non-baseball-playing baseball players around — Mike Trout and Pete Alonso — will join NBC’s Mike Tirico on Lunch Talk Live, on the NBC Sports Network.

Trout will be on at Noon Eastern and Alonso will be on at 12:30. In addition to NBCSN, you can stream Lunch Talk Live here at NBCSports.com or on the NBC Sports App.

If you haven’t seen Lunch Talk Live yet, it focuses on the current state of the sports world and the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, providing sports guests with a platform to discuss what’s going on in their corner of the sports world, to voice their personal stories, and to detail how they are adapting their daily lives during this challenging time. Despite these heavy times in which we live, it’s a pretty refreshing thing to just talk sports a bit, and the show is pretty freewheeling in that regard.

Maybe Trout will talk about his golf trick shots in his house? Maybe Alonso will attempt to defend his indefensible statement about wanting to see the Mets bring their black uniforms back?

Find out today at noon.

