Getty Images

Mike Trout: Arizona Bubble League idea is ‘pretty crazy’

By Craig CalcaterraApr 15, 2020, 1:45 PM EDT
17 Comments

Dr. Anthony Fauci appeared on a Snapchat interview today and said that if Major League Baseball is going to return it’ll have to be via the idea floated last week that involved a fan-free, Arizona-only, quarantined players scenario:

“There’s a way of doing that . . . Nobody comes to the stadium. Put [the players] in big hotels, wherever you want to play, keep them very well surveilled . . . Have them tested every single week and make sure they don’t wind up infecting each other or their family, and just let them play the season out.”

I’m sure they’ll love the idea of being “very well surveilled.” And given how much of a testing shortage we have right now, I’m curious to know how we’re supposed to find the testing capacity to test over 1,000 players and scores of team employees who have to come into contact with them each week for something like 16 weeks or more.

It’s also worth noting that as soon as that idea was floated last week there was immediate backlash, causing Major League Baseball to issue a statement that it had not endorsed the plan or any other specific plan itself. Since then a number of other scenarios have been floated.

The backlash came from players as well as outside critics.

Less than two hours ago, on NBC Sports’ Lunch Talk Live, Mike Trout talked about the idea. He said, “there’s a lot of red flags . . . we want to get back as soon as we can, but obviously it’s got to be realistic. It can’t be sitting in our hotel rooms, just going from the field to the hotel room and not being able to do anything. I think that’s pretty crazy.”

 

Similarly, Clayton Kershaw said this about the idea this week:

“I will say that situation, I just don’t see that happening. I’m not going to be away from my family and not seem them for four and a half months. I just talked about how much Cooper changes over one week, so to miss four months of his life right now, I’m just not going to do it.

“And there’s a lot of other things that are just wrong with that proposal. But it’s not to say we can’t go somewhere with it. There’s just a lot of things they’re going to have to figure out before I go quarantine myself with my team for four months.”

He would not be alone in that sentiment. A lot of players — let alone managers, coaches, team staff members, and the hundreds if not thousands of people who would be have to support the playing of games and/or the housing of players — would feel the same way.

These are not robot gladiators. They’re people. You, me, and everyone else is going a little nuts right now and it’s (a) been a month; and (b) we get to be with our families and we aren’t “very well surveilled” or what have you. You expect baseball players to undergo this for four months or more just so we can have some baseball? It’s not going to happen.

All of which is to say, if there is not a viable method of playing that does not require this level of quarantine and lockdown, we’re not going to have a baseball season.

‘Jeopardy!’ contestant guesses that Babe Ruth broke baseball’s color barrier

Jackie Robinson
STR/AFP via Getty Images
By Bill BaerApr 15, 2020, 7:40 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Every so often, a video will go viral in baseball circles because a Jeopardy! contestant gave a horribly wrong answer to a question pertaining to the sport. For instance, in 2017, a contestant guessed that Hack Wilson hit 191 home runs in 1930. The clip got a Deadspin post and everyone had a laugh about it.

I have generally not a fan of shaming these contestants for their wildly wrong answers. Not everyone grew up being immersed in baseball lore, so I’m hesitant to poke fun at someone for this, even if, for example, the idea of a player hitting 191 home runs in one season is funny to think about.

With that being said, a contestant on Wednesday’s episode of Jeopardy! gave such a wrong answer to an easy baseball question that I actually feel comfortable having a laugh at her expense. In the category “Unique College Courses,” host Alex Trebek read the $1,000 clue: “One of the topics covered in a Major League Baseball course at Arizona State is this player who broke the color barrier in 1947.”

The contestant Xiaoke, wearing a USC sweatshirt, buzzed in and answered, “Who is Babe Ruth?” The wrong answer caused her to drop to negative $400. Her competitor, Marshall, could be seen shaking his head in disappointment. The other contestant, Nathaniel, correctly answered, “Who is Jackie Robinson?”

Roger Cormier of Baseball Prospectus has the clip:

The question is apropos as today is Jackie Robinson Day. Robinson’s legacy is one that transcends the sport as it had wide-reaching effects on the entire country over the course of decades. Robinson’s breaking of the color barrier is taught in classrooms. It’s referenced in all kinds of pop culture. You can’t miss it. So I’m with the crowd on this one, having a chuckle at Xiaoke’s expense.

Xiaoke, however, went on to win the game, as Cormier notes. So she ultimately had the last laugh.