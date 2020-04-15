Getty Images

Long time Blue Jays infielder Dámaso García dies at 63

By Craig CalcaterraApr 15, 2020, 11:50 AM EDT
Enrique Rojas of ESPN reports that long time Blue Jays infielder Dámaso García has died at 63.

García played for 11 seasons in Major League Baseball, seven of which came for the Blue Jays, where he formed a well-regarded double play combination with shortstop Tony Fernandez, who also recently passed away. He began his career with the Yankees, who signed him out of the Dominican Republic in 1975. He was part of a big trade that sent him, Chris Chambliss and Paul Mirabella to Toronto for Tom Underwood, Rick Cerone and Ted Wilborn. García would end his career with short stints for the Braves and Expos.

García was a two-time All Star, in 1984 and 1985. He was the Silver Slugger winner at second base in 1982 when he hit .310/.338/.399 and stole 54 bases. He had a nearly identical offensive season the following year. Those were his two best at the plate. García also played for Tigres del Licey in the Dominican Republic, represented his country on its national team, and served as the president of the Dominican Republic player’s union.

García’s career came to an end following the 1989 season. A year later he was diagnosed with a malignant brain tumor in 1990, the surgery and recovery from which impacted his mobility. He recovered enough, however, to throw out the first pitch of a Blue Jays playoff game in 1992. In retirement he ran a baseball camp in the Dominican Republic for children who have hemophilia, which is a condition that his oldest son has.

Mike Trout: the Arizona Bubble League idea is “pretty crazy”

By Craig CalcaterraApr 15, 2020, 1:45 PM EDT
Dr. Anthony Fauci appeared on a Snapchat interview today and said that if Major League Baseball is going to return it’ll have to be via the idea floated last week that involved a fan-free, Arizona-only, quarantined players scenario:

“There’s a way of doing that . . . Nobody comes to the stadium. Put [the players] in big hotels, wherever you want to play, keep them very well surveilled . . . Have them tested every single week and make sure they don’t wind up infecting each other or their family, and just let them play the season out.”

I’m sure they’ll love the idea of being “very well surveilled.” And given how much of a testing shortage we have right now, I’m curious to know how we’re supposed to find the testing capacity to test over 1,000 players and scores of team employees who have to come into contact with them each week for something like 16 weeks or more.

It’s also worth noting that as soon as that idea was floated last week there was immediate backlash, causing Major League Baseball to issue a statement that it had not endorsed the plan or any other specific plan itself. Since then a number of other scenarios have been floated.

The backlash came from players as well as outside critics.

Less than two hours ago, on NBC Sports’ Lunch Talk Live, Mike Trout talked about the idea. He said, “there’s a lot of red flags . . . we want to get back as soon as we can, but obviously it’s got to be realistic. It can’t be sitting in our hotel rooms, just going from the field to the hotel room and not being able to do anything. I think that’s pretty crazy.”

 

Similarly, Clayton Kershaw said this about the idea this week:

“I will say that situation, I just don’t see that happening. I’m not going to be away from my family and not seem them for four and a half months. I just talked about how much Cooper changes over one week, so to miss four months of his life right now, I’m just not going to do it.

“And there’s a lot of other things that are just wrong with that proposal. But it’s not to say we can’t go somewhere with it. There’s just a lot of things they’re going to have to figure out before I go quarantine myself with my team for four months.”

He would not be alone in that sentiment. A lot of players — let alone managers, coaches, team staff members, and the hundreds if not thousands of people who would be have to support the playing of games and/or the housing of players — would feel the same way.

These are not robot gladiators. They’re people. You, me, and everyone else is going a little nuts right now and it’s (a) been a month; and (b) we get to be with our families and we aren’t “very well surveilled” or what have you. You expect baseball players to undergo this for four months or more just so we can have some baseball? It’s not going to happen.

All of which is to say, if there is not a viable method of playing that does not require this level of quarantine and lockdown, we’re not going to have a baseball season.