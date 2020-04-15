Jackie Robinson
‘Jeopardy!’ contestant guesses that Babe Ruth broke baseball’s color barrier

By Bill BaerApr 15, 2020, 7:40 PM EDT
Every so often, a video will go viral in baseball circles because a Jeopardy! contestant gave a horribly wrong answer to a question pertaining to the sport. For instance, in 2017, a contestant guessed that Hack Wilson hit 191 home runs in 1930. The clip got a Deadspin post and everyone had a laugh about it.

I have generally not a fan of shaming these contestants for their wildly wrong answers. Not everyone grew up being immersed in baseball lore, so I’m hesitant to poke fun at someone for this, even if, for example, the idea of a player hitting 191 home runs in one season is funny to think about.

With that being said, a contestant on Wednesday’s episode of Jeopardy! gave such a wrong answer to an easy baseball question that I actually feel comfortable having a laugh at her expense. In the category “Unique College Courses,” host Alex Trebek read the $1,000 clue: “One of the topics covered in a Major League Baseball course at Arizona State is this player who broke the color barrier in 1947.”

The contestant Xiaoke, wearing a USC sweatshirt, buzzed in and answered, “Who is Babe Ruth?” The wrong answer caused her to drop to negative $400. Her competitor, Marshall, could be seen shaking his head in disappointment. The other contestant, Nathaniel, correctly answered, “Who is Jackie Robinson?”

Roger Cormier of Baseball Prospectus has the clip:

The question is apropos as today is Jackie Robinson Day. Robinson’s legacy is one that transcends the sport as it had wide-reaching effects on the entire country over the course of decades. Robinson’s breaking of the color barrier is taught in classrooms. It’s referenced in all kinds of pop culture. You can’t miss it. So I’m with the crowd on this one, having a chuckle at Xiaoke’s expense.

Xiaoke, however, went on to win the game, as Cormier notes. So she ultimately had the last laugh.

NTSB report says Roy Halladay had drugs in system, was doing tricks when plane crashed

By Bill BaerApr 15, 2020, 6:54 PM EDT
Per Terry Spencer of the Associated Press, a report from the National Transportation Safety Board has confirmed what we had previously heard about former pitcher Roy Halladay, who died on November 7, 2017 while flying his plane off the Gulf of Mexico.

At the time, witnesses said that Halladay’s plane had been flying low and diving prior to the crash. An autopsy report issued two months later found morphine, amphetamine, Prozac, and Ambien in Halladay’s system. The NTSB report has confirmed all of the above.

According to the report, Halladay’s amphetamine levels were 10 times the recommended therapeutic level. Halladay was also doing high-pitch climbs and steep turns, and came within five feet of touching the water.

Mike Sisak of the Associated Press notes that Halladay battled chronic back pain, depression, and insomnia after retiring from baseball. He went to rehab in 2013 and ’15 for misuse of opioids and benzodiazepine.

The NTSB docket can be found here along with the report.

Halladay, who died at the age of 40, was inducted posthumously into the Hall of Fame in 2019, receiving 85.4 percent of the vote. The eight-time All-Star won two Cy Young Awards — one in each league — and authored both a perfect game and a postseason no-hitter.