Getty Images

New playing field for Jackie Robinson Day: online tributes

Associated PressApr 14, 2020, 10:35 AM EDT
Leave a comment

NEW YORK (AP) Forced from the field by the new coronavirus, Major League Baseball is moving its annual celebration of Jackie Robinson online.

The Jackie Robinson Foundation is launching a virtual learning hub to coincide with the 73rd anniversary Wednesday of Robinson breaking the major league color barrier.

CC Sabathia and Harold Reynolds are among the former major leaguers reading excerpts from the book by Robinson’s daughter, Sharon. She will appear in video vignettes and there are virtual and printable educational activities.

Robinson broke baseball’s color barrier on April 15, 1947, for the Brooklyn Dodgers and his No. 42 was retired throughout the major leagues in 1997 by then-Commissioner Bud Selig. An annual Jackie Robinson Day started in 2004. Since 2009, all players, managers, coaches have worn his No. 42 to mark the day.

The MLB Network will air Robinson-related programs from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. EDT followed by Ken Burns’ two-part documentary on Robinson. MLB.com plans Jackie Robinson-related programming from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. EDT; and DJ Envy will host an Instagram set from 7-9 p.m.

The 1955 World Series film of the Dodgers’ only World Series title while in Brooklyn will stream starting at 7 p.m. EDT on MLB’s YouTube, Facebook and Twitter English-language sites and its Spanish-language Facebook and Twitter sites.

MLB plans to announce its 14th annual Jackie Robinson Most Valuable Diverse Business Partner Award.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Former Royals, Cubs manager Jim Frey dies at 88

Getty Images
By Craig CalcaterraApr 14, 2020, 2:49 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Former Kansas City Royals and Chicago Cubs manager — and former Chicago Cubs general manager — Jim Frey died Sunday at age 88. No cause of death was announced.

Frey spent 14 seasons in the minor league organizations of the Braves and Cardinals, though he did not reach the majors. After his playing career ended he scouted and managed in the minor leagues for Baltimore, becoming a big league coach under Orioles manager Earl Weaver in 1970 and remaining in that role throughout the 1970s.

Frey was hired to replace Whitey Herzog as the manager of the Royals before the 1980 season and led the Royals to the AL Pennant in his first season, losing in the World Series to the Philadelphia Phillies. He was fired in 1981, after which he coached for the New York Mets in 1982 and 1983.

The Cubs hired Frey for the 1984 season and, once again, his first campaign in the top job was his best, leading the Cubs to first place in the NL East and winning the 1984 Manager of the Year Award. The Cubs fired him in 1986, but he took over as general manager in 1987. There he made a number of notable, but ultimately misguided, signings and trades, including inking George Bell, Danny Jackson, and Dave Smith to big free agent deals that didn’t really work out and trading away Lee Smith, Rafael Palmeiro, and Jamie Moyer. The Cubs won the division again in 1989, but the long term success of the club was hobbled by many of Frey’s moves and he was fired in 1991.

His overall record as a manager: 323-287.