Marcus Stroman
Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Marcus Stroman challenges Kyle Larson to charity UFC event

By Bill BaerApr 14, 2020, 4:05 PM EDT
1 Comment

NASCAR driver Kyle Larson was indefinitely suspended after using the N-word during an iRacing event, a subscription-based racing simulation video game played online. Audio from other racers, who were streaming the event, caught Larson’s use of the offending language. Larson’s team, Chip Ganassi Racing, also dropped him.

Mets starter Marcus Stroman, one of baseball’s few remaining black players, responded to the Larson news on Twitter this morning. He tweeted, “He should never be allowed to race again in @NASCAR. Said that derogatory word so nonchalantly. Your apology doesn’t matter. Post-career…I’ll fight this man in a @ufc event for charity. He needs his ass beat. Would love to hear him say that word in the octagon!”

Responding to a fan that noted that Larson’s number is 42, which is also the number that Jackie Robinson wore, Stroman said, “Disgrace to Jackie Robinson.”

Larson apologized through a video posted to social media. Stroman also responded to that, tweeting to Larson, “It’s a shame that your child has to grow up with a racist father. The apple never falls far from the tree. Thank you for continuing to support and allow racism to be present in society. True role model you are!”

Larson’s controversy is unfortunate for racing as a whole as the sport and its fan base were trying to overcome stereotypes pertaining to bigotry. The Larson incident sets that effort back quite a bit. It is certainly not the headline NASCAR wanted while there are no sports going on.

Remember when a Triple-A game featured 15 home runs?

Mitch Walding
Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
By Bill BaerApr 14, 2020, 7:25 PM EDT
Leave a comment

On April 13, 2019, a Triple-A game between the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (Phillies) and Rochester Red Wings (Twins) featured 38 runs and 43 hits, including 15 home runs. The IronPigs eked out the 20-18 win in 10 innings.

We wrote about the memorable game at the time last year, but we have learned in the time since a lot about the baseballs that were being used. Triple-A began using Major League baseballs, which were “juiced” due to a change in manufacturing standards. That is likely why we ended up seeing 15 home runs on that Saturday afternoon in Rochester last year.

On the IronPigs’ side, Jan Hernandez, Dylan Cozens, Andrew Romine, and Sean Rodríguez each hit a pair of dingers while Mitch Walding added one of his own. For the Red Wings, Zander Wiel went deep twice while Wilin Rosario, Brent Rooker, Ronald Torreyes, and Wynston Sawyer had one round-tripper apiece.

Two major league games came close, as the Diamondbacks and Phillies combined to hit 13 home runs. The D-Backs had eight of those. Unsurprisingly, the league’s single-season home run record was shattered as 6,776 long balls were hit last year. That surpassed the 6,105 hit in 2017. The 5,693 homers hit in 2000 moved to No. 3 on the list.