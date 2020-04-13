Braves commit to paying team employees through the end of May

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kiley McDaniel of ESPN reported over the weekend that the Atlanta Braves are the first team to commit to paying both full-time and part-time employees through May 31. All other clubs, at the moment anyway, have only committed to pay employees through the end of April.

This, McDaniel tweeted, applies to “staff” as opposed to game day employees, who are covered by the $1 million fund each team committed to providing for ballpark workers.

One assumes that other teams will follow suit or else risk losing employees as baseball, and most of the rest of the country, remain idled.

