Braves commit to paying team employees through the end of May

Kiley McDaniel of ESPN reported over the weekend that the Atlanta Braves are the first team to commit to paying both full-time and part-time employees through May 31. All other clubs, at the moment anyway, have only committed to pay employees through the end of April.
It’s subjective, obviously. And given how people tend to favor recency in such matters due to more familiar fashion/hairstyles/etc, it will probably skew more recent, but I ask you to do what you can to think outside the temporal box, utilize Google to the best of your ability, and look back at baseball history a bit if you can.
I mean, George Pipgras, who won 24 games for the 1928 Yankees (on the right) was a pretty handsome fella himself:
C’mon, folks: you’re bored and you’ve been shut in your houses for a long time. Let your imagination go.