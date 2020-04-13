Getty Images

Baseball Question of the Day: Who’s the best-lookin’ ballplayer of all time

By Craig CalcaterraApr 13, 2020, 1:54 PM EDT
The man who brought you Baseball’s Most Handsome Managers once again swims to the shallowest of depths and asks you to objectify the men of the National Pastime. He asks: who is the best-lookin’ baseball player of all time.

It’s subjective, obviously. And given how people tend to favor recency in such matters due to more familiar fashion/hairstyles/etc, it will probably skew more recent, but I ask you to do what you can to think outside the temporal box, utilize Google to the best of your ability, and look back at baseball history a bit if you can.

I mean, George Pipgras, who won 24 games for the 1928 Yankees (on the right) was a pretty handsome fella himself:

C’mon, folks: you’re bored and you’ve been shut in your houses for a long time. Let your imagination go.

Braves commit to paying team employees through the end of May

By Craig CalcaterraApr 13, 2020, 12:28 PM EDT
Kiley McDaniel of ESPN reported over the weekend that the Atlanta Braves are the first team to commit to paying both full-time and part-time employees through May 31. All other clubs, at the moment anyway, have only committed to pay employees through the end of April.

This, McDaniel tweeted, applies to “staff” as opposed to game day employees, who are covered by the $1 million fund each team committed to providing for ballpark workers.

One assumes that other teams will follow suit or else risk losing employees as baseball, and most of the rest of the country, remain idled.