Fernando Tatis Jr.
Getty Images

Which teams would benefit the most from plan to play in Florida and Arizona?

By Nick StelliniApr 10, 2020, 6:50 PM EDT
2 Comments

Earlier today, we wrote about how MLB is considering a plan that would have teams play out the regular season at their spring training facilities, if and when the coronavirus pandemic has been curtailed enough to allow sports to resume. The American and National Leagues would be abandoned in favor the preexisting Grapefruit and Cactus Leagues, with new divisions being created within those leagues. All 30 teams would likely use a designated hitter.

Bob Nightengale’s report outlines a possible realignment structure for the league divisions, which would be formed based on each facility’s geographic location within Arizona and Florida. That would lead to some pretty interesting matchups. While we don’t know how many games (if any) are going to be played, we do know that the other members of a team’s division heavily impact the level of success that each team enjoys.

Ignoring the many logistical headaches that would go into setting up a post-pandemic league and the very real possibility that even a single player testing positive would derail competition, let’s take a look at these divisions and examine the balance of power in this potential brave new world of baseball. Potential is the key word there. This is just one of many possible scenarios being looked at by MLB. We have no clue if this is what 2020 baseball will wind up looking like. But you’re looking for content to read, so screw it.

Grapefruit League

North Division: Yankees, Phillies, Blue Jays, Tigers, Pirates

Boy, it must be nice to be the New York Yankees. You basically print money, you get to sign Gerrit Cole, you have Aaron Judge and you might get to play in this cakewalk of a division. That’s no disrespect to the Phillies, who added a few more pieces over the winter and should have a fully healthy Andrew McCucthen at their disposal. Is that enough to make them a force to be reckoned with? Maybe, as long as you don’t look at the bullpen for too long.

The Jays are also more than a little interesting. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette will be looking to break out and Hyun-Jin Ryu is a damn good pitcher. I’m just not ready to anoint them as contenders yet, given that the talent level on the roster drops off rather dramatically once you get past the sexier names.

The Tigers and Pirates are bad. Real bad. The Yankees feasted on the corpses of the 2019 Orioles, and they’d basically be playing with two of teams of that quality to bully around. The Yankees should be into the playoffs on roller skates in this alignment.

South Division: Red Sox, Twins, Braves, Rays, Orioles

Remember what I just said about the Orioles? They might be worse this year, given that they shipped their best player out to Miami. Jonathan Villar is now taking his talents to South Beach (more on the Marlins later). I’m a big Austin Hays guy and I will tolerate zero disrespect for 2019 All-Star John Means, but Baltimore’s brass is more interested in competing with the Tigers and Pirates for next year’s first overall pick than they are in winning baseball games.

The whole “winning” thing would be especially hard in this division. The Twins, Braves and Rays are all heavyweight teams. The Red Sox are decent enough too. They’d be a lot better if they hadn’t traded away a generational talent in Mookie Betts and if Chris Sale‘s elbow didn’t liquify, but they’re a cromulent squad.

I think I like the Rays the best out of these teams? They have such a complete roster, especially if they get a full season of the 2019 version of Tyler Glasnow. Any one of the top three teams could take this division, but I’m giving the edge to Tampa by a hair.

East Division: Nationals, Astros, Mets, Cardinals, Marlins

The good news for the Marlins is that they shouldn’t be putridly bad in 2020. They’ve got some halfway decent players! Jonathan Villar! Corey Dickerson! Caleb Smith! The bad news is that they can basically collect their consolation prize on Opening Day. Thanks for playing Miami, we’ll see you in three years.

Both the Nats and Astros were in the World Series last year. Let’s start with that. They’re real good. The Cardinals are the Cardinals, who will be at least competitive even if me and eight of my best friends made up the starting lineup. And then there’s the Mets.

Ah, the Mets. They’ve got a good roster on paper. It gets even better if Dellin Betances rebounds from a year lost to injury and Edwin Diaz does the same from a year lost to Extreme Metsiness. If Robinson Cano remembers that he’s Robinson Cano? Even better. New York’s lost Noah Syndergaard to the UCL devils but they’re still good. On paper. This is still the Mets we’re dealing with here. They’ll find a way to turn this into finishing within a game or two of .500.

Expect the Astros to walk away with this one, but it’ll be close.

Cactus League

Northeast Division: Cubs, Giants, Diamondbacks, Rockies, A’s

This feels like Oakland’s division to lose. We do a weird thing every winter where we forget how good the A’s are, and then they go out and win 90+ games. This year they’ll have Jesus Luzardo and A.J. Puk to deploy to spin truly ridiculous sliders. And ironically, a shorter season could actually benefit those two young starters given their checkered medical histories. Matts Chapman and Olson are real good at baseball, Marcus Semien played like an MVP candidate last year, and Liam Hendriks is apparently now one of the best relievers in the world. Imagine if Khris Davis rebounds and hits .247 again. The A’s are built for this.

The rest of the division is a mess of mediocrity and also the Rockies, who seem to exist purely to piss off Nolan Arenado. The Cubs barely did anything this offseason after being aggressively mediocre in 2019 and the Giants are still searching for a post-mini dynasty identity. Arizona gets points for signing Madison Bumgarner and trading for Starling Marte, but I don’t think they’re in Oakland’s weight class.

West Division: Angels, Dodgers, White Sox, Reds, Indians

Now this would be fun. The Dodgers are the Dodgers, and the White Sox and Reds both look poised to take major leaps after aggressive winters. The Angels have the greatest player ever. They have Shohei Ohtani, who should be cleared to pitch by the time the season picks up, and they now have Anthony Rendon. Please do not ask any questions about the bullpen. That would be very inconsiderate of you.

Cleveland is tougher to dissect. Shane Bieber is Really Good now, and Mike Clevinger could be healthy when play resumes. They’re also short one Corey Kluber. They managed to avoid trading Francisco Lindor for the second offseason in a row, so they’ve got that going for them, which is nice. The state of the outfield depends largely on how good you think Oscar Mercado and Domingo Santana are. Franmil Reyes is a large lad who hits big dingers, which is good.

They might also have the best bullpen in baseball. You know about Brad Hand. You’re also about to meet James Karinchak and Emmanuel Clase. Karinchak, who briefly surfaced last year, has a curveball fueled by the wrath of the almighty and a sizzling fastball. Clase, acquired in the Kluber deal, steals souls with his slider. Nick Wittgren was also really good last year. Cleveland’s relief corps might be the best-kept secret in the game.

The Dodgers would still win this division.

Northwest Divison: Brewers, Padres, Mariners, Rangers, Royals

I am legally required to continue my longstanding streak of regarding the Padres as Extremely Interesting. Fernando Tatis Jr. is about to become one of the biggest stars in the sport, and the San Diego rotation has the capacity to get absurd in a hurry. Garrett Richards is really good when he’s healthy. Chris Paddack is a monster. Dinelson Lamet has some nasty stuff. We could also see MacKenzie Gore, the best pitching prospect in the game, this year. The bullpen is spicy. The Padres might just have what it takes to win a division this soft.

I don’t know what to make of the Brewers. The rotation is uninspiring, even though I’m a Brandon Woodruff guy and very intrigued by the Josh Lindblom gambit. Obviously having Christian Yelich counts for a lot, and Milwaukee actually stands to benefit a lot from the universal DH rule. They’ll have a way to get Ryan Braun consistent AB’s. The additions of Avisail Garcia and Eric Sogard could be nice if Sogard keeps hitting. Keston Hiura is going to win a batting title at some point. I just don’t have faith in the starting pitching, and the overall depth of the organization leaves a lot to be desired.

Texas has a new ace in Corey Kluber. What they don’t have is the offensive cornerstone they promised to acquire at the start of the offseason. Anthony Rendon went to Anaheim, and Josh Donaldson went to Minnesota. The Rangers’ lineup is a weird mixture of potential and uncertainty. It feels unfinished, because it is in fact unfinished.

The Royals and Mariners are different kinds of bad. There’s not much more to say than that. At least one of these franchises has a ring.

This weird version of baseball may not even come to pass, which means I feel less insecure about crowning the Padres the winners of this theoretical divison.

Follow @StelliniTweets

Today in Baseball History: The Yankees become The Yankees

Getty Images
By Craig CalcaterraApr 10, 2020, 12:24 PM EDT
3 Comments

A couple of weeks ago I wrote about how the Cubs became the Cubs. In the course of that post I talked about how fluid and casual team nicknaming was in the early 20th century. Sometimes the press named a team, informally, and it stuck. Sometimes the team’s owner switched the name back and forth multiple times. It was sort of all over the place.

That was true, too, of baseball’s most storied and, let’s be honest, stuffy organization, the New York Yankees. Rather than proclaim, from on high, what their name — what their brand — would be, they got their name through the same haphazard way so many other teams did. But, on this date in 1913, they became the Yankees for good. Let’s talk about how they finally got there.

They didn’t start in New York, actually. They started in Baltimore, as the Orioles. But they weren’t even the original Baltimore Orioles. That ream was a National League club — led by John McGraw — that the National League contracted along with the Cleveland Spiders following the 1899 season. McGraw cooled his heels in St. Louis In 1900 but then, the following year, the upstart Western League, led by Ban Johnson, upgraded itself to self-proclaimed major league status and reformed as the American League. They put a team in Baltimore, called itself the Orioles and brought John McGraw back via the offering of an ownership stake.

Ban Johnson and McGraw didn’t get along too well and they were in pretty constant dispute. Johnson also didn’t think too much of Baltimore as an AL city and wanted to move the team to New York — Manhattan, specifically — to compete head-to-head with the New York Giants. McGraw, seeing the writing on the wall, but not wanting to let Johnson tell him where to go, left the Orioles in the middle of the 1902 season and joined the New York Giants as their manager and part-owner. Ever the pain-in-the butt, he gave his ownership interest in the Orioles to the Giants, which was a problem given that they were a member of the rival league which wanted to see the AL crushed and eliminated. Add that to the list of many AL-NL disagreements bubbling up at the time.

It was all solved, for the most part, after the 1902 season when the AL and NL entered into what amounted to a peace treaty. They stopped the widespread practice of teams poaching each other’s players and settled various ownership and territorial disputes like the one between the Giants and the Orioles. Finally, as a part of that agreement, the NL agreed to let Johnson to move the Orioles to New York for the 1903 season. What the Giants would not permit, however, is the new AL club to play in the Polo Grounds, so they had to find a new ballpark.

The New York club hastily constructed a new wooden park seating about 16,000 fans on the west side of Broadway between 165th and 168th streets. It was originally called American League Park and housed The New York Americans Baseball Club. The place would eventually be nicknamed Hilltop Park because of its relatively high elevation compared to the rest of Manhattan. The Americans eventually came to be called the Highlanders. For years most people believed that that was solely because they played on literal high land, but more recent research reveals that it was at least in part a play on the last name of the team’s president, Joe Gordon, combined with a reference to the famous British military unit, the Gordon Highlanders. Either way, the Highlanders they were throughout the oughts.

The Polo Grounds was devastated by a fire in 1911 and needed to be rebuilt. Despite their past disagreements, the Highlanders generously allowed the Giants to share their home at Hilltop Park while the Polo Grounds were being rebuilt. McGraw and his club remembered this kindness two years later when they allowed the Highlanders, who were looking for a new place to play given that Hilltop Park was already falling apart, to move into the rebuilt Polo Grounds.

By then the whole “Gordon Highlanders” thing was no longer as amusing as it had initially been. Between that and the team literally abandoning the high ground between 165th and 168th streets, the name “Highlanders” was not really apt. As noted above, teams often had a lot of nicknames, and the Highlander’s third name — apart from that and “Americans” — was the “Yankees.” With a new home in 1913, the club decided to formally adopt it. They played their first game as The New York Yankees on April 10, 1913. 107 years ago today. They lost to Walter Johnson and the Washington Senators (Americans? Nationals? It was confusing!) 2-1.

What’s a “Yankee” anyway?

In the 19th and early 20th century it referred broadly to residents of New England those descended from the original English settlers of the region. This is how Mark Twain used the word in his novel “A Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur’s Court.” During the Civil War it was used broadly to anyone from up north and, when not referring to the baseball team, is still used that way today. But where did the word actually come from?

Most people who think they have an idea about it are wrong. It’s often told that the word “Yankee” is an anglicization of any number of Native American words — like “eankke” or “y’an-gee” or some such — with the story often having it be an honorary term bestowed by Native American warriors on European settlers who fought bravely. Not surprisingly, linguists have debunked that self-serving notion. There is no evidence for it at all, actually.

The best accepted theory, among linguists and historians anyway, is that it’s of Dutch origin. Sometimes used as a term of derision toward Dutch colonists after England took possession of what is now New York or, possibly, a term of derision used by Dutch colonists in New Amsterdam toward English colonists in neighboring Connecticut. From Wikipedia:

Michael Quinion and Patrick Hanks argue that the term comes from the Dutch name Janke, a diminutive form of Jan (John) which would be Anglicized as “Yankee” due to the Dutch pronunciation of J as the English Y. Quinion and Hanks posit that it was “used as a nickname for a Dutch-speaking American in colonial times” and could have grown to include non-Dutch colonists, as well. Alternatively, the Dutch given names Jan and Kees have long been common, and the two are sometimes combined into a single name (e.g., Jan Kees de Jager). Its Anglicized spelling Yankee could, in this way, have been used to mock Dutch colonists. The chosen name Jan Kees may have been partly inspired by a dialectal rendition of Jan Kaas (“John Cheese”), the generic nickname that Southern Dutch used for Dutch people living in the North.

The Online Etymology Dictionary gives its origin as around 1683, when English colonists used it insultingly in reference to Dutch colonists (especially freebooters). Linguist Jan de Vries notes that there was mention of a pirate named Dutch Yanky in the 17th century. The Life and Adventures of Sir Launcelot Greaves (1760) contains the passage, “Haul forward thy chair again, take thy berth, and proceed with thy story in a direct course, without yawing like a Dutch yanky.” According to this theory, Dutch settlers of New Amsterdam started using the term against the English colonists of neighboring Connecticut.

That’s a lot to take in, but know that the name “Yankees” can, basically, be traced back to people calling each other names. Which, with all due respect to my Yankee fan friends, I must say is not the most inappropriate baseball team name out there.

 

Also today in baseball history:

 

1947: Jackie Robinson becomes the first African-American in the modern major leagues when the Dodgers purchase his contract from Montreal. He’ll make his big league debut five days later.

1962: Dodger Stadium opens in Chavez Ravine in Los Angeles. The Dodgers lose to the Reds 6-3.

1962: The Houston Colt .45s play the first major league game in Texas, beating the Chicago Cubs 11-2.  Of note:

1964: With the Mets having moved to Shea Stadium, demolition begins on the Polo Grounds to clear the way for a housing project.

1971: Veterans Stadium in Philly sees its first game ever played. The Phillies beat Montreal 4-1.

1973: Kansas City’s new Royals Stadium — now Kauffman Stadium — debuts as the Royals beat the Rangers 12-1.

1981:  In his first game for Chicago, Carlton Fisk hits a three-run home run in the eighth inning to lead the White Sox to a 5-3 victory over his his old team, the Red Sox, at Fenway Park.

1989: Ken Griffey, Jr. hits his first major league home run in Seattle’s 6-5 win over the White Sox.

 