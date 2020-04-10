MLB players to compete in a streaming MLB The Show league

We can’t watch baseball — well, current baseball — but we will soon be able to watch baseball players competing against one another in fake baseball. Fresh off the press release machine:
Major League Baseball (MLB), the Major League Baseball Players Association (MLBPA) and Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) announced today the creation of the MLB The Show Players League, the first-ever competitive MLB The Show league solely featuring Major League players. Thirty players have agreed to represent their Major League Clubs and play each other in this inaugural online event to engage fans around the world and raise funds for Boys & Girls Clubs of America and Boys & Girls Clubs of Canada.
League play begins tonight at 9PM when Blake Snell of the Rays — who made the news the last we saw playing video games — plays Amir Garrett of the Reds. The stream will be available here. There will be multiple platforms, actually, from that one on Twitch to YouTube and, I suspect, MLB.com or some other places. To keep up to date with where and when games are being played, follow the Twitter accounts for @MLB, @MLB_PLAYERS, @MLBTheShow and the competing players.
As for those competing players:
MLB Network host and, according to the press release, “avid gamer” Robert Flores will provide commentary, recaps, analysis and conduct player interviews throughout the course of the season via MLB, MLB Network and PlayStation’s social media platforms. Fans can engage with the players on the Official MLB YouTube page, Sony San Diego’s Twitch page or any of the individual players’ feeds.
Major League Baseball, the MLBPA and SIE will donate $5,000 on behalf of each participating player to a Boys & Girls Club affiliate in their team’s community. The stakes for the competition are enhanced with the championship player earning an additional $25,000 donation to the Boys & Girls Club in his community.
Better than nothin’ right?
Forbes has released its annual team valuations report. It estimates that the average Major League Baseball team rose in value 4% from last year to $1.85 billion. That’s the smallest annual appreciation since a 2% rise in 2010, but the never-ending increase in team value remains pretty astonishing. Forbes’ data shows that the average team value is up 400% from a decade ago. An investment in the S&P Index over that time rose less than 2.5 times before dividends.
Forbes, not surprisingly, estimates that the New York Yankees are baseball’s most valuable franchise at $5 billion, up 9% over last year and 47% more than the No. 2 Los Angeles Dodgers at $3.4 billion. The Boston Red Sox are third at $3.3 billion followed by the Chicago Cubs ($3.2 billion), San Francisco ($3.1 billion), the New York Mets ($2.4 billion), St. Louis ($2.2 billion) and Philadelphia ($2 billion).
Miami was dead last at $980 million, which is actually a drop of $20 million from 2019, when all clubs were valued at at least $1 billion. Also near the bottom were the Royals ($1.025 billion), the Rays ($1.05 billion), the Reds ($1.075 billion), and the Athletics ($1.1 billion).
How accurate are these valuations? Eh, hard to say. MLB and its teams laugh it off, saying that Forbes has no idea what it’s talking about, but then again, Major League teams do not open their books for anyone and to the extent certain clubs have annual reporting requirements like the Atlanta Braves, who offer a tracking stock in the team, the information is only partial. If MLB has issues with Forbes, it’s never put up the goods to actually refute it. Either way, the true driver of team value — franchise sales, which represent what someone is actually willing to pay for a team — are rare enough that it’s hard to extrapolate where things truly are.
Still, Forbes has generally had a good take on the overall trends when it comes to ever-increasing franchise value, so it’s worth noting all of this as a broad gauge.