Chef José Andrés, Washington Nationals to use Nats park as a community kitchen

Eater Washington D.C. reports that chef José Andrés, who operates a non-profit called World Central Kitchen, which is devoted to providing meals in the wake of natural disasters, is teaming up with the Washington Nationals’ charitable foundation to use Nats Park’s kitchen facilities to cook and distribute thousands of free meals during the pandemic.
“We are stewards of this public building — it’s not used to play baseball now, so how can we use it in the best way possible?” says Jonathan Stahl, vice president of experience and hospitality for the Nationals.
By the end of the week it’s expected that the Nats Park operation will make 5,000 meals a day. Eventually, the operation is expected to ramp up to tens of thousands of meals each day. The meals will be distributed via Uber Eats to public housing in neighborhoods near the ballpark, in various other underserved neighborhoods in the city and to the city’s homeless population.
While any use of a ballpark now is a good use, this is probably their best use.
(thanks to Megan K. for the heads up)
To date all of these have been fun hypothetical baseball ideas from out of left field. This one is a bit more tied to the news.
This morning I wrote about the report that Major League Baseball is at least thinking about how to play something approaching a baseball season with all teams decamping to Arizona for something I’ve decided to call The Arizona Bubble League. I didn’t much care for that idea. Neither did some players. This, so far, is my favorite line about it from anyone:
That’s literary. That’s some Cormac McCarty stuff there, friendo.
Anyway, MLB backed off of the specifics of last night’s report in a statement later in the day, casting this as more of a “hey, there are no bad ideas in a brainstorming session,” kind of thing. And, fine, that’s fair. As I said on Twitter after that report came out: I think starting play in May via a complicated quarantine system is madness, but talking about how, eventually, baseball can come back is fair game. Just gotta be sensible about it, and the report from overnight did not reflect good sense.
But what is good sense? What do you think baseball’s eventual return should look like? Would you prefer a truncated season? A season with as many games as possible? Something akin to that double-elimination or round-robin tournament I floated last month? Something else entirely?
I wanna hear your views on it. Be creative, at least within the bounds of realism. Think about what might work for the players and the teams and their families in all of this, not just the fact that you want baseball on your TV set yesterday.
Him me up.