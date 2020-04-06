Getty Images

They will be playing baseball in Korea before the U.S.

By Craig CalcaterraApr 6, 2020, 9:24 AM EDT
20 Comments

The first confirmed case of COVID-19 in the United States and the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in South Korea occurred on the same day. In the two months since then the course of each country’s outbreak has been radically different.

As of a week ago, the United States was reporting around 15 times more confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths than South Korea despite having only about six times the population. South Korea has likewise reduced its rate of new daily cases to one-tenth of its peak while the United States likely won’t see its peak for some time.

The biggest factor in that disparity is that South Korea began ramping up testing more quickly and implementing preventive measures, such as school closures and stay-at-home orders earlier and in uniform, as opposed to piecemeal fashion as we have done in the U.S. South Korea is not out of the woods yet — they are currently bracing for a second wave of COVID-19 — but they flattened the curve more effectively and are thus ahead of us on the timeline.

This is obviously a phenomenon with society-wide implications, but for our purposes here, it has implications for professional sports as well. To that end, ESPN published a story today about how KBO baseball in Korea is likely to be the first major professional sports league to resume its schedule. The story focuses on former major league pitcher Dan Straily, who now pitches for the Lotte Giants of the KBO. He talks about how his team and league in Korea have approached things there with respect to training and communication and things of that nature.

It’s an interesting read, but my biggest takeaway from it is not necessarily about what we should have done vs. what Korea has done or anything like that. I mean, there are countless ways the United States has completely screwed up its COVID-19 response via incompetence and worse, but this ESPN article does not get into that in a super effective way, nor does it take into account various differences between the U.S. and South Korea, separate and apart from the competence of its leaders, which would likely have led to at least some level of disparate results regardless. That’a a topic best left to a more in-depth article.

No, my biggest takeaway is how precarious and uncertain the return of baseball is even in South Korea, where things have gone better than in most places. As the article notes, one sick player, one sick trainer, and the timeline will be pushed back farther. And even if that doesn’t happen, the normal acts of ballplayers — getting a new ball from the ballboy to the ump to the catcher to the pitcher —  are all coming under new scrutiny and are cloaked in uncertainty and unease.

It’s the sort of thing that makes me seriously question whether professional sports can come back on anything approaching the timeline those in power are currently envisioning. And whether they should be coming back this year at all.

Baseball Question of the Day: Challenge of the Baseball Immortals!

Getty Images
By Craig CalcaterraApr 6, 2020, 1:54 PM EDT
4 Comments

Pop quiz, hotshot!

A man with omnipotent powers appears in your living room, puts his hands on you and you are immediately teleported to a postcard-perfect baseball diamond in the middle of a clearing in a magical meadow. You almost cry due to sensory overload. “Is this heaven?” you ask to no one in particular.

The moment those words escape your lips, the man who teleported you morphs into a villainous archetype chosen by your subconscious and particularized to your own memory, experience and, perhaps, your fears. Maybe it’s Dracula. Maybe it’s Jason from the “Friday the 13th Movies.” In my case it is, of course, Tomax and Xamot, the twin commanders of the Crimson Guard and the co-CEOs of the international conglomerate Extensive Enterprises which bankrolls Cobra Command.

“You have one chance,” Tomax begins, “to save your life,” Xamot says, completing the sentence. “Chose your challenge,” they say in unison. Before you, a man appears out of thin air.

“I will throw ten pitches,” the man, a 1999 version of Pedro Martinez says. “You must make contact with at least one of them. Foul balls are OK, but no mere foul tips. The ball has to travel at least 20 feet.”

Then another man appears.

“I will let you throw pitches to me until ten have passed at least within a foot of the strike zone,” the man, a 1994 version of Tony Gwynn says. “If I get what would be seven clean base hits . . . you die.”

Finally, a third man appears.

“Rickey will hit ten fungoes to you, who will be positioned at shortstop,” a 1980 version of Rickey Henderson says. “And then Rickey will run. You must throw Rickey out at first base on at least one of them or you’re dead, man.” As Rickey says this, a 1979 version of Keith Hernandez appears with a glove at first base and a 1974 version of umpire Doug Harvey appears in foul territory just beyond first base.

“Choose your challenge,” Tomax says. “If you fail, you die,” Xamot says.

And you choose?