Judge dismisses daily fantasy player lawsuit over sign-stealing scandal

By Craig CalcaterraApr 6, 2020, 9:08 AM EDT
I had missed this over the weekend, but a federal judge has dismissed a class-action lawsuit brought in New York against Major League Baseball by a group of daily fantasy sports players. They claimed to have been harmed by the Houston Astros and Boston Red Sox sign-stealing.

The judge started out his opinion in deliciously cheeky fashion:

A sport that celebrates “stealing,” even if only of a base, may not provide the perfect encouragement to scrupulous play. Nor can it be denied that an overweening desire to win may sometimes lead our heroes to employ forbidden substances on their (spit) balls, their (corked) bats, or even their (steroid-consuming) selves. But as Frank Sinatra famously said to Grace Kelly (in the 1956 movie musical High Society), “there are rules about such things.”

Then, eventually, he hit ’em with his decision:

[D]id the initial efforts of those teams, and supposedly of Major League Baseball itself, to conceal these foul deeds from the simple sports bettors who wagered on fantasy baseball create a cognizable legal claim? On the allegations here made, the answer is no.

The daily fantasy players’ claim was, basically, that they were gambling on contests that were, unbeknownst to them, rigged. As I wrote several weeks back, there is considerable case law which holds that sports fans and gamblers have extraordinarily limited legal interests with respect to sporting events. If you buy a ticket you are entitled to see a game, basically, but that’s about it. You do not have a legal interest in its competitive integrity. If someone in the game cheats or breaks the rules, they have not done damage to you that is legally cognizable. People have tried these suits before — most notably and recently in the wake of the various scandals surrounding the New England Patriots — and they’re always dismissed. So, no, no surprise.

The lawsuit filed by former big league pitcher Mike Bolsinger, claiming that he was personally injured by the Astros’ sign stealing, is still pending in California. The Astros have recently asked the court to have the case dismissed on the basis that it was a grandstanding act that, among other things, should not have been brought in Los Angeles. I think, legally, they’re right about the venue argument but I have bored you enough already. We’ll talk more about it when the court rules.

 

Baseball Question of the Day: Challenge of the Baseball Immortals!

By Craig CalcaterraApr 6, 2020, 1:54 PM EDT
Pop quiz, hotshot!

A man with omnipotent powers appears in your living room, puts his hands on you and you are immediately teleported to a postcard-perfect baseball diamond in the middle of a clearing in a magical meadow. You almost cry due to sensory overload. “Is this heaven?” you ask to no one in particular.

The moment those words escape your lips, the man who teleported you morphs into a villainous archetype chosen by your subconscious and particularized to your own memory, experience and, perhaps, your fears. Maybe it’s Dracula. Maybe it’s Jason from the “Friday the 13th Movies.” In my case it is, of course, Tomax and Xamot, the twin commanders of the Crimson Guard and the co-CEOs of the international conglomerate Extensive Enterprises which bankrolls Cobra Command.

“You have one chance,” Tomax begins, “to save your life,” Xamot says, completing the sentence. “Chose your challenge,” they say in unison. Before you, a man appears out of thin air.

“I will throw ten pitches,” the man, a 1999 version of Pedro Martinez says. “You must make contact with at least one of them. Foul balls are OK, but no mere foul tips. The ball has to travel at least 20 feet.”

Then another man appears.

“I will let you throw pitches to me until ten have passed at least within a foot of the strike zone,” the man, a 1994 version of Tony Gwynn says. “If I get what would be seven clean base hits . . . you die.”

Finally, a third man appears.

“Rickey will hit ten fungoes to you, who will be positioned at shortstop,” a 1980 version of Rickey Henderson says. “And then Rickey will run. You must throw Rickey out at first base on at least one of them or you’re dead, man.” As Rickey says this, a 1979 version of Keith Hernandez appears with a glove at first base and a 1974 version of umpire Doug Harvey appears in foul territory just beyond first base.

“Choose your challenge,” Tomax says. “If you fail, you die,” Xamot says.

And you choose?