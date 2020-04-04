Justin Verlander to donate paychecks to charity during coronavirus pandemic

Astros ace Justin Verlander and Kate Upton announced on Instagram that they will be donating each of Verlander’s paychecks to charity for the duration of the coronavirus pandemic. Verlander and Upton said that they will be picking a different charity for each check, and that they will be promoting the charities’ work.
Recently the @mlb announced they will be continuing to send paychecks to players while the season is suspended. @kateupton and I have decided to donate those funds to a different organization each week so that we can support their efforts and highlight the great work they’re doing during the COVID-19 crisis. Everyone around the world is affected by this virus, and we hope to contribute to the families and jobs affected, the healthcare workers and first responders on the front lines and the many others in need of basic necessities, medical supplies and support at home. As soon as the first paycheck is received we will be highlighting the first organization. We know everyone is impacted by this crisis, but for those who are able, we encourage you to stay home to help flatten the curve and look to those around you who need a helping hand. #covid19 #flattenthecurve
Obviously this is a really cool gesture from Verlander and Upton, who have more than enough money to take this sort of action. It’s also nice that they’ve decided to keep donating as the crisis goes on rather than set aside one lump sum, as there’s no telling how long we’ll be dealing with COVID-19. Continued funding will be critical.
If you want to learn more about COVID-19, give the CDC’s site about the virus a read. Informing yourself is the most important step.